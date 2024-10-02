Aston Villa and Leeds United are both keeping tabs on Bristol Rovers star Kofi Shaw, and Carlton Palmer believes the youngster could command a high fee relative to League One level.

According to Alan Nixon, the midfielder is already drawing attention from clubs in the Championship and Premier League, with Leeds and Villa the names mentioned in his recent report.

Shaw has emerged as a promising young talent with the League One side, and has already earned five senior league appearances, with four of those coming this season, as per Transfermarkt.

The 17-year-old is seen as an exciting prospect with a lot of potential, and has already earned himself a chance to compete at third tier level. He made his debut in April, coming off the bench for Bristol Rovers in a 2-0 loss to Wigan Athletic.

Ex-England international and former Leeds man Carlton Palmer believes he could cost a hefty amount of money, given his potential. However, he understands why his former side are tracking the young attacker.

Speaking to Football League World, he said: "A host of clubs are tracking Bristol Rovers' teenage sensation Kofi Shaw.

"The 17-year-old right-winger has burst onto the scene with Bristol Rovers this season.

"Leeds have been focusing on bringing young players into the football club, like the likes of Pascal Struijk, Mateo Joseph, Wilfried Gnonto, and Illan Meslier in recent years.

"They were all brought in from top clubs and academies as development players. Crysencio Summerville is another example of Leeds dipping into the market for a bargain fee from Feyenoord, and then they sold him to West Ham for around £25 million.

"Shaw is seen as a shining light and has already clocked up five appearances for League One Bristol Rovers, having made his debut towards the end of last season for the Gas.

"He's been used four times this season, and even scored in a 3-3 draw against Tottenham Hotspur's U-21 side in the EFL Trophy. He seemed to be one of the best players.

"Daniel Farke has shown that he is prepared to give young players the opportunity. Look at Archie Gray, the young 18-year-old who's just moved on to Spurs, and he featured 40-odd times for Leeds last season.

"Shaw has come out at the moment and said he's happy to be at Bristol Rovers at the present time, because he is only 17 years of age.

"But the likes of Villa and other Premier League clubs are tracking him and taking a look at him. Obviously, the model is to bring in young players and develop them and then potentially sell them on for a good price.

"What he's worth is a difficult one, as he's a very talented youngster. Obviously, he needs to be getting game time and Matt Taylor has said they are conscious he's only 17, and that they need to manage his game time and how he plays.

"Bristol Rovers will be looking for decent money for him already; maybe £5 million or 6 million with add-ons.

"Then maybe Bristol Rovers could do a deal which involves him being loaned back, so that he gets his education."

Leeds' interest in Kofi Shaw

It’s no great surprise that a 17-year-old midfielder from League One is already attracting interest from clubs higher up the football pyramid, as anyone who is able to compete at senior level at that age is someone with plenty of potential.

Given he’s not got a long-term contract with Bristol Rovers, he may be even more affordable to both Leeds and Villa, who have the financial might to easily complete a deal of such nature.

The Whites have proven themselves as a pathway into first-team football at a higher level for younger players in the recent past, as Palmer alludes to. However, their priority is less on developing players at the moment, as the majority of their transfer strategy is centred around peak-age players who can impact the here-and-now.

Eventually, further investment into more high potential U-21 players will be required again, but most of their signings in the summer were aged 23-29.