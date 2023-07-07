Carlton Palmer has warned Daniel Farke that he has a lot of work to do at Elland Road if he is to guide Leeds United back to the Premier League, but describes hiring the German as an "excellent appointment".

Farke was officially confirmed as the new first team manager of Leeds after a long-standing period of speculation following the club's relegation after a three-year period in the top flight.

What has Carlton Palmer said about the appointment of Daniel Farke?

Having already tasted promotion through winning the Championship title with Norwich City on two occasions, Palmer described the decision to bring in the 46-year-old as an "excellent appointment".

In the first of those title-winning seasons, Farke's Norwich were a direct promotion rival to Leeds, then managed by Marcelo Bielsa. The landscape of both clubs the German has taken charge of in the Championship are completely different, with Leeds operating with much greater finances than what he inherited at the Canaries. This aspect of his managerial career is what Palmer believes gives Leeds a real platform to build a promotion challenge from.

"He guided Norwich to two promotions, with far less resources that were available to him at a canter.", said Palmer. The Canaries accumulated 94 points in the 2018/19 season, and 97 points in 2020/21 as they made an immediate return to the Premier League.

What must Daniel Farke do to succeed with Leeds United?

Regardless of his previous experience at Championship level, the pundit states that Farke has a lot of work to do in order to rebuild a squad low on confidence ahead of the opening game of the season against Cardiff City at Elland Road, which is now less than a month away.

He said: "There's a lot of work to be done at Leeds United in a short space of time when you come down from the Premier League."

This has certainly been the case at Elland Road, with numerous high-profile players linked with moves away, such as Wilfried Gnonto, Tyler Adams,and Rasmus Kristensen, who are all of interest to Premier League and European clubs.

He added: "You've got players who want to leave, players on big money that you have to get out and players that you want to bring in." Palmer continued.

Since Farke's appointment, Leeds have been linked with one of the most prolific frontmen in the Championship in the form of Swansea's Joel Piroe, as per The Athletic.

The Dutchman has scored 41 goals across two seasons at this level, and much like the new manager, adds proven high-end Championship quality.

Is an immediate return to the Premier League on the cards for Leeds?

The pundit, like many others believes that the trio of newly relegated sides will all be challenging towards the top of the Championship due to the quality they possess across their respective squads.

Palmer believes that Leeds will be fighting with Leicester City for automatic promotion, as Enzo Maresca faces a similar rebuilding job in the East Midlands.

He said: "I expect Leeds and Leicester to both make immediate returns to the Premier League, based off the head coaches they have brought in."

Farke's first game as Whites boss will come at Elland Road on Sunday 6th August where they host Cardiff City.