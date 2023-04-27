Pundit Carlton Palmer believes that Queens Park Rangers midfielder Chris Willock would be a good signing for Rangers amid reports linking him with a move to Ibrox.

According to the Daily Record, the Gers are lining up a summer swoop for Willock, who is said to be keen on a move north of the border to reunite with Michael Beale after the pair worked together at Loftus Road.

Willock's contract at the club expires at the end of the season and while the R's do have an option to extend for a further year, Rangers are hoping to land him for free or in a cut-price deal.

Beale is known to be a big fan of Willock and he reportedly returned to Loftus Road to watch Willock in action in the recent 1-1 home draw with Norwich City.

The 25-year-old, who joined the club from Benfica in October 2020, has scored six goals and registered two assists in 27 appearances in all competitions this season, but he has not got on the scoresheet since Beale's departure in November.

What did Carlton Palmer say?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer said that Willock would be a good addition for the Scottish giants and believes working with Beale again could benefit his career.

"Rangers are looking at Chris Willock at QPR," Palmer said.

"Of course Mick Beale will know him from his time at QPR, he's a talented player who was flourishing under Beale, but since Beale's departure he's been inconsistent and picked up a few injuries.

"His contract is up at the end of the season, QPR have an option to extend, but Rangers will be looking at it thinking he is either available on a free or a low figure, so that represents good business.

"The attacking midfielder has 26 appearances so far this season, scored six and had two assists, so that would be a good move for Rangers and for Mick Beale."

Would Rangers be a good move for Chris Willock?

It could be difficult for Willock to turn down a move to Ibrox in the summer.

He would have the opportunity to play Champions League football with the Gers, while they are likely to compete much more closely with Celtic for the Scottish Premiership title next season, as well as the domestic cups.

It will be tough for the R's to keep him at Loftus Road given their struggles this campaign and he may not necessarily be suited to Gareth Ainsworth's style of play.

If Willock wants to reunite with Beale, it is likely he will be departing in the summer and the R's will be hoping they can at least secure a fee for his services rather than losing him for free.