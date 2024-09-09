Pundit and former England international midfielder Carlton Palmer has tipped Wrexham as "the team to beat" in the 2024/25 League One promotion race.

The Red Dragons are ambitious and upwardly-mobile under the Hollywood ownership of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny, who have both continued their significant investment following the club's promotion to League One last season.

Wrexham signed the likes of Mo Faal, Ollie Rathbone, Arthur Okwonkwo, George Dobson and Dan Scarr to spearhead what very much appears yet another promotion bid this term, despite stern competition at the top-end of the division.

Birmingham City, who have been widely tipped to lift the league title at a canter, enjoyed an astonishing window of activity by spending never-seen-before sums by third-tier standards, while Huddersfield Town and recently-promoted Stockport County are also poised to compete for promotion.

Carlton Palmer offers Wrexham, League One promotion verdict

Although Wrexham will have no shortage of competitors in their attempts to gain promotion to the Championship, Palmer believes that they will set the standards after continually punching above their weight in the transfer market - and according to the pundit, their ability to invest further when January rolls around could make all the difference.

"Wrexham have come out, and they've made a statement of intent, they're going for another promotion," Palmer exclusively explained to Football League World.

"Of course they are, they've got the money. What they've been able to do is buy players better than the league, and that's how you get promoted - you buy players better than the league you're playing in.

"Ipswich Town have done it over the years. When they got promoted from League One, they bought players that were better than the league.

"Now, they've got to the Premier League, and they've had to make wholesale changes because those players aren't able to make that adjustment, but eleven of those who got promotion from League One played in the Championship side that went up, so they've bought better players than the league.

"Wrexham have done that, Stockport have done that, Birmingham have signalled their intent by bringing in the likes of Jay Stansfield, who has proven he can score goals in the Championship. So I think 100 percent they are going to be the team to beat in League One.

"Birmingham, Huddersfield and Stockport - and Barnsley - are all going to be in the reckoning, Charlton Athletic as well and the other sides that kick on in that league will make a fist of it, so I do think Wrexham are going to be the team to shake down. We know that when it comes to the January transfer window, they will go again.

"We'll see, but I certainly expect them to be in the play-offs. But they'll be close to first or second place because the owners will go again in January."

Wrexham's start to the 24/25 League One season

Wrexham's statements of intent have not merely been limited to transfer activity - they have also enjoyed a stunning start to life back in League One.

League One standings, as of September 9 Position Team P GD Pts 1st Wrexham 5 +9 13 2nd Stockport County 4 +7 10 3rd Barnsley 5 +4 10 4th Birmingham City 4 +3 10 5th Charlton Athletic 5 +2 10 6th Lincoln City 5 +4 9

The Welsh side claimed a 3-2 opening day victory at home to Wycombe Wanderers before coming away from Bolton Wanderers with a point the week after, which is more than respectable given that Ian Evatt's side should also emerge in the promotion reckoning.

Further victories have been claimed over Reading, Peterborough United and Shrewsbury Town without even conceding a goal, while Wrexham scored five across those outings.

Such a rich vein of early-season form has seen Phil Parkinson's side sit top of the league table after five matches. Indeed, Wrexham, Stockport and Blues are the only three sides yet to taste defeat in League One.

Wrexham will host Salford City in the EFL Trophy tomorrow evening before resuming league action with a pulse-racing trip to Birmingham next Monday, where Reynolds and McElhenny will be looking to claim the bragging rights over Tom Brady and further outline his club's ambitions.