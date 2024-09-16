Former Sheffield Wednesday man Carlton Palmer believes tonight’s clash between Wrexham and Birmingham City is going to be too close to call.

The pair both head into the clash at St Andrew’s unbeaten so far this season, with just one draw apiece, although Wrexham have three extra points due to playing a game more.

Despite having been two leagues apart in the previous campaign, both sides harbour League One promotion aspirations for the season ahead, with the clash in the Midlands an early barometer of where both sides stand within the third tier.

Something will have to give as two of the heavyweights of the division come head to head on Monday evening, although Palmer thinks both sides would likely settle for a point.

Carlton Palmer makes Birmingham City, Wrexham prediction

After earning back-to-back promotions from the National League to League One, Wrexham have already made inroads into making it three in a row with an outstanding start to the campaign.

Victories over Wycombe Wanderers, Reading, Shrewsbury Town and Peterborough United have seen the Red Dragons adapt to their new surroundings with ease, with their only dropped points coming in a stalemate with Bolton Wanderers.

Related Birmingham City v Wrexham: Rob McElhenney confirms David Beckham and Tom Brady news Rob McElhenney has confirmed two famous names will be in attendance for Monday's clash between Birmingham and Wrexham

It has been a similar story for Chris Davies at St Andrew’s, with the new Blues boss being held to a 1-1 draw by Reading in his opening game in charge, before overseeing victories over Wycombe, Leyton Orient and Wigan Athletic.

With both sides likely to be eying each other up, and wary of losing points to a promotion rival, Palmer has struggled to see a victor emerging from the affair.

The former England international said: “This is an interesting game, it is one of those where Birmingham City are at home, they have both strengthened well, and they are both unbeaten.

“It is interesting the stats for Wrexham, they seem to be better in every department; they have scored eleven goals, and Birmingham City have scored just eight.

“Wrexham have conceded two goals while Birmingham have conceded five, but it is a game that Birmingham will look at and think they are at home, and we need a draw against Wrexham.

“Wrexham will be looking to kick on, with Charlton Athletic sat in second place, if Wrexham were to win they would open up a three-point gap on second-placed Charlton.

“It is going to be a tough league, but who do I see coming out on top?

Wrexham vs Birmingham City League One stats (FBRef) As of 15/9/24 Wrexham Birmingham City 4 Wins 3 1 Draws 1 0 Defeats 0 11 Goals scored 8 2 Goals conceded 5 4 Clean sheets 0

“It is a very difficult game to call, I think the essence at the moment is that Wrexham are the favourites in the game, but Birmingham brought their players in late, so it has taken them time to settle down.

“I’m not sitting on the fence, but if I was a betting man, I think it would be a draw, but if I had to go with anybody I would go for Wrexham to win.”

International break could hamper Birmingham City in Wrexham clash

While Birmingham City have had a two week break from competitive action due to the number of internationals within their squad, it has been business as usual for Wrexham, who claimed a 3-0 victory over Shrewsbury Town in their last League One outing.

The Welsh outfit also saw off League Two side Salford City in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy last Tuesday, with manager Phil Parkinson [pictured] able to give minutes to plenty of his squad, and keep momentum going at the Racecourse Ground.

With that in mind, the visitors could use that to their advantage in tonight’s clash, and could capitalise on the fact that City have not played a competitive fixture in 13 days if they come flying out the blocks.