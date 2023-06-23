Sheffield Wednesday's parting of ways with Darren Moore has blown their ideal start to a new Championship season wide open with just weeks to go before the campaign gets underway.

Despite clinching promotion back to the second-tier after enthralling play-off wins over Peterborough United and local rivals Barnsley, Moore will no longer manage the Owls after a reported dressing down with Chansiri over transfer differences. It's a bitter blow to fans after their much-heralded managerial figure led them to success, but it opens up more avenues ahead of a gruelling campaign.

For Wednesday, it's a matter of what is next. The club are evidently trying to bring a new manager in the door as soon as possible, and whilst names have come and gone, there is nothing concrete just yet. But Carlton Palmer, speaking exclusively to Football League World, has tipped a club icon to return to the fold.

Who does Carlton Palmer think should become Sheffield Wednesday manager?

Palmer believes that a former boss could well be interested in taking over the job. He exclusively told Football League World: "Given what I know about the Darren Moore situation, any manager worth their salt would not take the job.

"You can't work under the remit that the chairman employs someone to receipt the players of which you, the manager, has no input into it. Of course, there will be no shortage of takers as the Owls are a massive club.

"I have no doubt who would want to work under those conditions. I think Carlos Carvalhal who is available, he might, having worked under similar conditions with the chairman before but we will just have to wait and see."

Who are the current frontrunners for the Sheffield Wednesday job?

Several names have been thrown around for the Hillsborough vacancy. The main link is Chaves boss Vitor Campelos, with the Portuguese side having finished seventh in the Primeira Liga, it isn't a bad option to run with from the get go. But Wednesday may well prefer sohammebody who is more experienced in England, at least to guide them through the wilderness amid a return back to the second-tier.

Another name who has been linked is Liverpool legend and former Rangers boss Steven Gerrard. He has been out of the management game since October after being sacked by Aston Villa following a poor run of results in the Midlands, and whilst he may not be cut out for the Premier League just yet, the Championship could well be a good ground to test the waters - after all, he did extremely well at Rangers by leading them to an unbeaten Scottish Premiership title so he has some credentials.