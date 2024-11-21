Carlton Palmer believes West Bromwich Albion will not turn down an offer for Josh Maja if their reported asking price is met in the January transfer window.

According to Super Deporte, both Celta Vigo and Real Sociedad are interested in signing the 25-year-old when the market re-opens in the new year – with a €20 million (£17m) fee touted.

Maja has proven himself as a key part of Carlos Corberan’s first-team squad this season, bagging nine goals from 15 appearances in the Championship.

The Nigeria international is the second top scorer in the entire division, making him a crucial part of the club’s promotion ambitions for this year.

Maja’s contract doesn’t expire until the summer of 2026, meaning there is no immediate need to cash in on the forward, who signed as a free agent from Bordeaux in 2023.

Carlton Palmer gives Josh Maja transfer verdict

Palmer has praised the impact that Maja has had on West Brom’s positive start to the season.

However, he feels it will be difficult for the Baggies to turn down an offer in the region of £17 million if one does arrive in January.

“West Brom going along nicely in the Championship, their player Josh Maja, who is having a fantastic season so far, [has] interest from Celta Vigo and Real Sociedad,” Palmer told Football League World.

“Both looking for £17 million.

“West Brom signed him on a free transfer, so this would be unbelievable business for the football club, to get that type of money for him.

“I think it’s a fee that they wouldn’t be able to turn down.

“Obviously you can do a lot with £17 million, but if your people know you’re getting £17 million, then they’re going to up the ante if you want to buy a player.

“It’s always difficult circumstances, and this is the problem that sometimes comes with the transfer window.

“He’s doing really well for them, it’s going to be really difficult for them to turn down an offer of that magnitude if that offer actually materialises.”

Josh Maja’s importance to West Brom

Josh Maja's stats 2024/25 (as of Nov. 21st) - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.67 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.61 Shots 2.52 Assists 0.07 Expected assists (xAG) 0.13 npxG + xAG 0.74 Shot-creating actions 2.15

Maja made just 12 league appearances for West Brom in his debut campaign with the club, with only one start to his name.

The forward struggled for game time, with the team missing out on promotion with a play-off semi-final loss to Southampton.

However, he has cemented himself as a key part of the side this year, starting every league fixture so far.

If Albion are going to fight for promotion again this year, then keeping someone as important as Maja beyond January could be crucial.

West Brom have a major decision to make with Josh Maja

If Real Sociedad or Celta Vigo come in with a bid in the region of £17 million, then it will be difficult for West Brom to turn down that kind of money.

That could be reinvested back into the side in a bid to replace him, but there are no guarantees that someone of his quality can step into the side immediately.

West Brom will be wary of hurting their bid for promotion, especially given the team is already in the mix for a top two or top six spot this season.

The immediate fitness and form of Daryl Dike in the coming weeks could prove a crucial part of their decision-making process, as he is someone that could step into the side if he can work his way back to his best form post-injury.