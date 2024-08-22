Highlights Will Keane could be a good bargain buy for West Bromwich Albion given their current financial restraints.

Deals for Keane make perfect sense as Carlos Corberan looks to strengthen his attacking selection before the transfer window closes.

Preston North End and Paul Heckingbottom can capitalize on Keane's departure to bring in new players and make squad changes.

Former West Bromwich Albion player Carlton Palmer has backed the Baggies to sign Will Keane from Preston North End.

Albion are said to have had a bid rejected from the Lilywhites for their striker this summer, as Carlos Corberan continues to search for attacking additions before the transfer window comes to an end.

Keane only joined North End from Wigan Athletic last summer - signing a two-year deal in the process - and plundered 13 goals for the Lancashire outfit during his first season with the club.

But with Albion facing financial restraints from the EFL due to off-field issues of late, the 31-year-old could be the perfect bargain buy to help the Baggies find the back of the net on a regular basis in the year to come.

Carlton Palmer urges West Bromwich Albion to pursue Will Keane deal amid transfer limitations

Corberan has had to find plenty of bargain buys over the course of the summer, as Albion were put under an EFL-imposed business plan which limits their transfer activity in this window.

As a result, a move for Keane would make perfect sense in the days before the transfer window comes to a close, with the former Manchester United man proving his Championship credentials in his first season at Deepdale.

Although he struggled to find the net in the final two months of the season, the forward netted 13 times across the campaign for then-manager Ryan Lowe, before their season came to a stuttering climax.

Therefore, Palmer believes Albion should be looking to get the deal over the line in the next few days, with Keane one of the top strikers available in their current price-range.

The former England international said: “West Brom are believed to be looking at Preston North End’s Will Keane.

“West Brom haven’t done a lot of business this summer, as we know they are under restraints from the Football League in terms of money they are able to spend.

Will Keane's 2023/24 season at Preston - Transfermarkt Competition P G A Championship 38 13 3 FA Cup 1 0 0 EFL Cup 1 0 0

“It is believed that they have had an offer of about £1.5 million turned down by Preston North End, but I believe they will sell him.

“He only signed a two-year contract last summer, so he’s got one year left on his contract, he’s 31 years of age, and he scored a respectable 13 goals for Preston North End last season.

“It’s one of those where West Brom have to cut their cloth accordingly to what they can afford to spend to bring a player in, and 13 goals is a decent tally.

“You would want someone who could get you 20 goals, but having scored 13 goals you would think maybe he would score goals with better players around him, no disrespect.

“I’m not surprised about the deal, I think it could be a bit of good business. With Preston struggling, obviously he has struggled as well in terms of his output of goals, and he has only scored two goals since the middle of February."

Paul Heckingbottom and Preston North End can capitalise on Will Keane departure

Preston have endured a tumultuous start to the campaign, with Ryan Lowe leaving the club after the first game of the season, before interim boss Mike Marsh departed after overseeing last weekend’s 3-0 defeat at Swansea City.

Former Barnsley boss Paul Heckingbottom is the man who has been trusted with overseeing proceedings at Deepdale from now on, with the ex-Sheffield United man still having time to add to his squad in the week to come.

As a result of that, Palmer believes Keane’s departure could pave the way for the new man in the dugout to bring in some players of his own while he still can, and cash in on a player with left than a year left on his current deal with the club.

He said: “I don’t believe 31 is an old player, but the way clubs are looking at things at the moment, at the end of his contract at 32 you’d only be looking at giving him a contract with one year at a time.

“So this could be good business for West Brom, and certainly it will give Paul Heckingbottom the chance to bring in one or maybe two players of his own to put a stamp on the squad.

“We will have to wait and see, they have made an offer that has been rejected, so we will have to see whether West Brom come back with a new and improved offer, but at least it gives Paul Heckingbottom a chance to bring in some players of his own.”