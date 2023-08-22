Highlights Fulham striker Jay Stansfield is attracting interest from Championship clubs Sunderland, QPR, and Millwall for a potential season-long loan deal.

Fulham striker Jay Stansfield is of interest to Sunderland and Queens Park Rangers in the Championship ahead of the deadline on September 1st.

Last season, the 20-year-old impressed during a temporary spell in League One with his dad Adam's former club Exeter City, where he scored nine goals and collected seven assists in 39 appearances in all competitions.

It is thought that a step up to a higher level is the best thing for Stansfield at this stage of his development, with plenty of Championship clubs being linked with a move for the Fulham man.

It was initially reported that QPR were one of four Championship clubs who are keen on a deal for Stansfield this summer, but other possible destinations for the striker have since come to light.

As exclusively revealed by Football League World, Sunderland and Millwall are also among the list of clubs who are keen to sign the 20-year-old on a season-long loan in the second tier.

Since then, journalist Darren Witcoop has claimed that it is now between QPR and Sunderland who are pushing the hardest to complete a deal for the striker, suggesting the battle for his services may soon be reaching its final stages over the next few days.

Who do the pundits think Stansfield should choose - Sunderland or QPR?

The striker has a decision to make on his short-term future, and former England and Leeds midfielder Carlton Palmer feels as though the Black Cats are well-placed to sign Stansfield, even with the benefit of QPR being in close proximity to his home in West London.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, he said: "QPR and Sunderland are said to be battling it out for young striker Jay Stansfield.

"He's a very, very talented player. Personally, I think given the styles of play - with no disrespect to QPR, who's manager plays a more direct style of football - he should choose Sunderland.

"They play through the lines and I think that would be a better fit for him. The only plus for QPR is that he stays in London. Gareth Ainsworth is a very good manager but I, for one, thought that they would struggle this season.

"Okay, they have picked up two defeats in three and I still think they're going to be down the bottom of the league, but if you look at Sunderland and what they've achieved in comparison, I'd still expect them to be there and thereabouts in the play-offs come the end of the season.

"Although they haven't had the greatest of starts, you look at what they've achieved last season."

What's the next career move for Stansfield?

Palmer is correct to point out the play styles of both sides, as well as the current trajectory of both clubs, with Stansfield also fitting into the ethos of predominantly young players with plenty of potential at Sunderland.

That forward-thinking model makes sense from Stansfield's point of view, although remaining in London is surely also a temptation, too.

Tony Mowbray will get him playing football with a strong attacking supporting cast around him as well, which could be the thing to take his development into the next phase and a much higher quality level.