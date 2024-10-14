Ex-England international Carlton Palmer believes Andre Vidigal needs to make the most of his second chance at Stoke City after being brought back into first-team by new boss Narcis Pelach.

The Portuguese forward was bombed out by former boss Steven Schumacher at the start of the season, with injuries and fitness issues seeing him fall out of favour at the bet365 Stadium.

The 26-year-old has made his return to action since Pelach took over proceedings in the Potteries last month though, having come off the bench in each of his side’s last three fixtures.

While the return to the side proves that he is very much in the first-team plans for Pelach in the future, Palmer has cast doubt over the former Maritimo player’s credentials as a long-term solution for City.

Andre Vidigal returns to the Stoke City fold under Narcis Pelach

Vidigal held a watching brief for the start of the season with Schumacher still in charge, having featured in 31 matches for the Potters during the previous campaign.

But since the former Plymouth Argyle boss was given the axe last month, the forward has returned to action, with substitute appearances in matches against Middlesbrough, Portsmouth and Swansea City.

With a first start of the season seemingly not too far away, Palmer believes Vidigal needs to make the most of his opportunity, as he comes back in from the cold.

Palmer told Football League World: “The new manager at Stoke City, Narcis Pelach, has brought forgotten man Andre Vidigal back into the fray.

“This is his second chance - he was frozen out under Steven Schumacher, and has been handed a chance to prove his former manager wrong.

“It was believed that Schumacher was frustrated with the forward’s conditioning when he returned for pre-season, and what could diplomatically be described as a low threshold for requiring in-game treatment.

Andre Vidigal's 2023/24 Stoke City Championship Stats Appearances 29 Goals 6 Shots on target % 31.4% Shot-creating actions per 90 1.98 Successful take-ons per 90 0.86 Progressive carries per 90 2.84 Stats as per FBRef

“It has been one of those things where he just hasn’t got going under the previous manager, but he has been brought back into the fray by Narcis Pelach, although he looks a little rusty.

“But he is a good player, so it is good for the club if you have more options, so hopefully he will get fitter and he will do something good for the new manager at Stoke City.”

Carlton Palmer doubts Andre Vidigal ability amid Stoke City return

While Vidigal returns to first-team action at the bet365 Stadium, the Portuguese will have to dislodge the likes of Bae Jun-Ho, Lewis Koumas and Million Manhoef if he is to earn a starting berth in Pelach’s starting 11.

With just two goals after September last season, the forward slowed after a fast start to life in English football, with City looking over their shoulder by the end of the campaign as a result.

The former Norwich City coach has come in with Potters fans expecting a turnaround in fortunes and the club looking higher up the table as a result, and Palmer isn’t sure last year’s summer signing has what it takes to help them achieve those goals.

Palmer continued: “Some players perform well under certain types of management and certain types of coaches, so he has got this second chance, but I’m not sure about him.

“I am not convinced about him as a player, and I am not convinced that he will be that good in the Championship, but we will have to wait and see, and whether he can prove everybody wrong.

“But as I said, I am not convinced. Obviously Narcis is going to give everybody a chance and have a look at the players he has got, because if he is not going to use them, you might as well move the players on and get players in who can help you achieve what you want to achieve.”