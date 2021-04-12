Carlton Palmer weighs in on Sheffield Wednesday debate

Sheffield Wednesday favourite Carlton Palmer believes that it would be a risk for Darren Moore to drop Joe Wildsmith for the game against Swansea City tomorrow.

The Owls fell to a 4-1 defeat to QPR on Saturday, with the keeper not covering himself in glory for Stefan Johansen’s effort that put the Londoners ahead, although it did take a deflection.

Therefore, some fans had been hoping that Keiren Westwood would come back into the XI for the must-win game at Hillsborough tomorrow, however Palmer told Football FanCast that it could damage Wildsmith moving forward.

“I know Keiren’s a fan favourite and maybe it could lift the fans if they bring him back, but Darren’s got a decision to make because he doesn’t want to lose the player on the basis of he’s made a couple of mistakes in one game.

“I don’t think you just make a change for that, people do make mistakes in football. So we’ll have to see, we’ll have to see.”

Wednesday are seven points from safety as they face the promotion hopefuls tomorrow.

The verdict

You can understand the point that Palmer is making, although you could argue that Moore needs to be ruthless considering the position the Owls find themselves in.

And, in the eyes of many, Westwood is a better keeper, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him in the team tomorrow.

Ultimately, no matter who plays, they need to deliver a huge performance as Wednesday simply have to win if they are to have a chance of staying up this season.

