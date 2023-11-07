Highlights Sheffield Wednesday suffered a 1-0 defeat to Bristol City, with Barry Bannan controversially being shown a red card in the 32nd minute.

Pundit Carlton Palmer shared his opinion, stating that while it was a clear foul, it wasn't a malicious tackle and Bannan did not deny a goalscoring opportunity.

The red card had a significant impact on the match, stifling Wednesday's attacking efforts and potentially impacting the result of a close game.

Sheffield Wednesday suffered a 1-0 defeat to Bristol City at Ashton Gate on Saturday.

The Owls faced an uphill battle when Barry Bannan was controversially shown a red card by referee Lewis Smith in the 32nd minute.

Although Bannan undeniably fouled Jason Knight on the edge of the area, he did not appear to be the last man nor did he endanger his opponent but there is debate over whether he stopped a goalscoring opportunity.

The visitors were, however, able to stand firm until beyond the halftime interval but fell behind in the 64th minute as Rob Dickie tapped home for the Robins.

Sheffield Wednesday were unlucky v Bristol City

Pundit Carlton Palmer, who played for the Owls from 1989-1994, exclusively shared his opinion on the matter with Football League World.

Palmer said: "Barry Bannan was sent off for Sheffield Wednesday at the weekend in their defeat to Bristol City.

"I really don't understand the referee's decision.

"It was a clear foul and there is no argument about that but it wasn't a malicious tackle.

"There was a goalkeeper and a defender, two guys in front of the goal.

"He cannot be seen as denying a goalscoring opportunity.

"It was a yellow card, that is for sure and it's a decision that dictated the outcome of the game.

"I can't see how the referee interpreted that it was a clear goal-scoring opportunity.

"It seems that every weekend football is thrown into disarray with referees' decisions these days and there's more talk about these decisions than there is about football."

Palmer is spot on here.

Wednesday were thoroughly in this match prior to the dismissal of Bannan.

Bannan is so often the talisman for the Owls so his removal from the pitch blatantly stifled the attacking efforts of Danny Rohl's side.

The decision also impacted the result of a close game.

There wasn't much to split between the two sides so it could be argued that this red card made all the difference.

The expected goals (XG) statistic shows that this game was a close one despite the fact the Wednesday were suffering from a numerical disadvantage for the majority of the game.

Bristol City had an XG of 1.60 meanwhile Wednesday's XG of 1.29 was not too far behind.

With the Owls currently sitting bottom of the league and nine points adrift of safety, incorrect refereeing decisions such as this one on Saturday could already have a detrimental impact on their ability to maintain their Championship status.

Palmer is right to point out the bigger picture at play here too.

Time and time again football fans, pundits, and writers have conversations about refereeing decisions when really it would be better to be talking about the game itself.

Danny Rohl on Barry Bannan red card

Speaking to BBC Radio Sheffield after the game, Owls boss Danny Rohl said:

"For me, it was not a clear red card because we had a defender there but you have to accept it."

There are no reports that Wednesday have launched an appeal against Bannan's suspension.

The former Aston Villa man will therefore face a one-match suspension and will therefore miss the Owls' upcoming clash with Millwall.

Interestingly this is only the second red card of Bannan's lengthy football career.