Highlights Carlton Palmer believes Dejphon Chansiri should move on from the Darren Moore situation and focus on the current struggles of Sheffield Wednesday.

Chansiri's recent statement about Moore only creates more division among supporters and is detrimental to the club's goal of retaining their Championship status.

Sheffield Wednesday's poor start to the season suggests that maybe Moore should have been given new terms and remained with the team, highlighting the consequences of Chansiri's decision.

Dejphon Chansiri’s public falling out with former Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore continued this week.

Moore helped bring the Owls back to the Championship in dramatic circumstances last season, winning the play-offs with a stoppage-time winner in extra time against Barnsley.

But the 49-year-old departed suddenly during the middle of the summer, leaving following a disagreement with the Wednesday chairman.

Chansiri further clarified the situation with an open letter to supporters earlier this week, claiming that Moore was seeking to become better paid than any player at the club.

This was in response to a recent interview that the team’s former manager gave where he discussed his exit from the Championship side.

Carlton Palmer believes that there are more important matters for Chansiri to be keeping tabs on than what a former manager says about the club.

The former Wednesday midfielder has criticized the chairman, urging him to move on and focus on the current situation with the team instead.

“Chasiri, the chairman of Sheffield Wednesday, is only making matters worse for himself, in my opinion,” Palmer told Football League World.

“There was no need for him to put out another statement.

“He has more pressing problems.

“Darren Moore is no longer manager of Sheffield Wednesday, leave that in the past.

“The Owls sit second bottom of the Championship, with four defeats and one draw.

“He should be just concentrated on the job at hand.

“I think the fans have moved on from the Darren Moore situation.

“His statement is only going to cause more division between the supporters, which is detrimental to the club and what they’re looking to do, and retain their Championship status this season.”

Sheffield Wednesday have had a difficult start to the new campaign, failing to win any of their opening five games.

Xisco Munoz was appointed in place of Moore following his abrupt departure in June.

Munoz has previously led Watford to Premier League promotion, but the Spaniard has yet to win a game since taking the helm at Hillsborough.

The team has earned just one point, coming from a 0-0 draw with Leeds United before the September international break.

Wednesday will be looking to turn their form around when the league returns to action this weekend.

Munoz’s take return with a clash against another recently promoted side in Ipswich Town.

The two teams meet each other on Saturday afternoon in a 3pm kick-off.

Should Dejphon Chansiri move on from Darren Moore?

Sheffield Wednesday and Moore parted ways in June, three months later and there is no reason to still be discussing his exit.

Moore had earned promotion with the club and was entitled to ask for new terms given the level of the achievement and his importance to the club.

Perhaps if he was still with the Owls they wouldn’t be 23rd in the table and facing another relegation battle this year.

Chansiri has made his bed by walking away from Moore and going with Munoz instead, and he should now focus on helping the Spaniard turn things around after a poor start to the new term.