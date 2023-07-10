Xisco Munoz has addressed rumours linking Sheffield Wednesday with a move for Troy Deeney.

The Owls boss could be set for a reunion with his former Watford striker, with Deeney currently available as a free agent.

The pair worked together at Vicarage Road two years ago to secure Premier League promotion for the Hornets.

Deeney has since gone on to spend two seasons with Birmingham City before being released at the end of the previous campaign.

Munoz refused to be drawn into giving a firm answer on whether the Yorkshire club will sign the 35-year-old.

However, he also failed to rule out the possibility of Wednesday signing the veteran striker this summer.

Would Troy Deeney be a good signing for Sheffield Wednesday?

Carlton Palmer has highlighted his level of experience as a possible positive to have around the dressing room should the club sign Deeney.

However, the 57-year-old believes that this is a deal that Wednesday should steer well clear of for the time being.

“Troy played under the new Owls’ manager Munoz at Watford when they secured promotion to the Premier League two years ago,” Palmer told Football League World.

“Troy is 35 now and he’s a born leader, experienced. He would be a good person to have around the building.

“In terms of goals, his last two seasons have seen him net 11 league goals in 54 appearances so not prolific.

“Not sure Troy is the right signing for Sheffield Wednesday at this moment in time.”

Deeney has already publicly praised the club’s decision to hire Munoz, who was appointed as Wednesday’s newest manager earlier this month.

The Spaniard was hired following the departure of Darren Moore in June.

Moore lifted the club from League One to the Championship after two seasons with the club.

The Owls will make their return to the second division next season and will be looking to build a competitive squad capable of retaining their place in the league beyond one year.

It remains to be seen whether Wednesday will push for a move to sign Deeney, who scored seven league goals in the campaign where Munoz lifted the Hornets to Premier League promotion.

The Owls’ Championship season gets underway on 4 August with the visit of recently relegated Southampton to Hillsborough.

Xisco Munoz is already stamping his mark at Sheffield Wednesday

Should Sheffield Wednesday pursue a move for Troy Deeney this summer?

As a free agent, there would be little risk in bringing someone of Deeney’s experience to the club.

Palmer is right to highlight that this experience could be a valuable asset to have in the dressing room.

However, Wednesday aren’t lacking in older players and this is not something the first team squad is crying out for, especially after the manner in which they turned things around to win the play-offs.

As a striker who can contribute on the pitch, Deeney is well past his best days and can now no longer perform to his previous standard.

He bagged seven goals for Birmingham last season but was only available for 24 starts so it may be worth pursuing younger alternatives at this stage.

They have experience up top already in the likes of Lee Gregory and Michael Smith so should be looking at adding something different.