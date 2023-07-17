Excitement is building ahead of the 23/24 Championship season, which begins on August 4th with Sheffield Wednesday against Southampton.

With the transfer window well underway, speculation and rumours over the future of players in the second tier is at a high, and many clubs have been busy in the market already.

With all three newly-promoted sides surviving in the Premier League, it was Leicester City, Leeds United and Southampton who suffered the drop into the second tier. A host of clubs in the Championship will be in the hunt for Premier League football by the end of the campaign and those three are among the early favourites.

They are sides with plenty of talented players that are the subject of much interest and not likely to be playing outside of a top-flight league next season, but some will remain to be the best players in the second tier.

The division is expected to be more competitive than ever next season. The likes of Middlesbrough, Sunderland, and Coventry City all lost out in the play-offs and will be hoping to be strong once again.

The three relegated sides have parachute payments, more saleable assets, and the expectation is that they will compete at the top end of the division. All of them will be hoping to bounce back to the top-flight at the first time of asking.

Who will gain promotion from the Championship in 2023/24?

Offering his reaction to the 2023/24 Championship line up, former England international Carlton Palmer feels as though Leeds will be the favourites to go up from the three relegated sides but believes it will be difficult for all of them.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, the former Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds midfielder said: "It's always difficult when you get relegated from the Premier League to gain promotion the following season at the first attempt.

"The fact of getting relegated means you lose your better players and you have a shorter window to get the balance right of outgoing players and players coming in.

"It's a tough league, the Championship - you're playing three games a week. Only Burnley of the three relegated sides from the 2021/22 season got promoted last term.

"I like what Leicester have done with their new manager and signings, I like Daniel Farke at Leeds United, and Southampton have appointed Russell Martin - a very good young manager and have recruited well so far.

"But I am of the belief that Leeds are the best equipped to get automatic promotion next season back to the Premier League."

Who are the favourites to get promotion?

Of course the three relegated teams, and the three play-off losers are fancied by most to be competitive again, but there will be other outside shouts as well.

Plenty of Championship clubs have been busy in the market already, and there could be a dark horse. The likes of Bristol City and Birmingham have recruited well so far.

West Bromwich Albion, Norwich City, and Watford can't be ruled out as potentially strong candidates, either.

However, Palmer's Leeds claim could become a good one, should the Whites start to recruit players soon, with there being no first-team incomings brought in so far.