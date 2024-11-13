Pundit and ex-England international Carlton Palmer has expressed doubt on whether Peterborough United's Kwame Poku is ready to make the step up to the Premier League, with Ipswich Town reportedly among the clubs interested in his services.

The 23-year-old is swiftly emerging as one of the hottest properties throughout the EFL following a sensational start to the 2024/25 League One campaign with Peterborough.

Although Posh have begun the season in mixed form by winning six times and losing the same number during their first 15 matches, Poku has taken his displays up to another level after impressing last time out.

Kwame Poku's 24/25 League One stats for Peterborough United as of November 13, via FotMob Appearances 15 Goals 10 Assists 5 Chances created 21 Successful dribbles 30

At the time of writing, Poku, who scored a hattrick in the 6-1 demolition of Cambridge United on Saturday afternoon, is the division's leading goalscorer with ten strikes to his name, while he's also added another five assists and has won two consecutive League One Player of the Month awards.

Ipswich Town's transfer interest in Peterborough United's Kwame Poku

It's no surprise that the vultures are circling for Poku, who is out of contract at the end of the season. According to Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony, who believes Poku will be a "£30 million player", Peterborough offered the winger a "club-record" contract offer, but it now appears inevitable that he will leave London Road at the conclusion of his deal.

Should Poku leave as a free agent, Peterborough will be entitled to compensation due to his age and he already has no shortage of suitors, many of whom will likely be monitoring his contractual situation with real intent.

As per a recent report published by TBR Football, Poku currently has interest from the likes of Burnley, Millwall, Southampton and Rangers, while Ipswich Town are also said to be in the race for his signature.

The Tractor Boys are no strangers to recruiting young up-and-comers under progressive head coach Kieran McKenna, who has proven himself to be a shrewd developer of talent.

Just how much of an impact that has on Poku's eventual decision remains to be seen, of course, but it would be interesting to see how he would develop at Portman Road.

Carlton Palmer's reaction to Peteborough United, Ipswich Town Kwame Poku transfer news

Although Poku is evidently an exciting talent, Palmer is cautious about the prospect of the forward making the immediate step-up from League One to the top-flight.

Poku has only spent one season playing above the third tier and would be joining a side already rather well-stocked in wide areas, as McKenna currently has the likes of Omari Hutchinson, Chiedozie Ogbene and Wes Burns at his disposal as right-sided options, where the ex-Colchester United starlet is most at home.

With that in mind, Palmer is under the impression that Poku would represent better business for Ipswich if they're relegated back to the Championship at the end of the season.

"Ipswich Town are another club weighing up a move for Peterborough United's star Kwame Poku," Palmer exclusively told Football League World.

"It's an interesting one by Ipswich. I'm a big admirer of their manager, I think it's going to be all on this season.

"He's a very good coach. I know Leicester are on ten points and are doing well, out of all the teams that have got promotion Ipswich have been in every game I've watched them in the Premier League.

"So they could well make a fist of it to stay up, it's going to be very, very close. I fancy both Wolverhampton Wanderers and Crystal Palace to get out of the situation they're in.

"Do I think Poku can play in the Premier League? I'm not sure about that. I think he can step up from League One to the Championship.

"He is a talented young player and what these clubs are looking at is his contract situation.

He's out of contract next summer so his fee isn't going to be as big, and if you're going to get a player of his ability at a knock-down fee then of course, it is something you're going to have a look at.

"I think that's clear with the situation with Poku, that he's going to be available for a cut-down fee. Should they get relegated, the likes of Southampton and Ipswich could have a very talented player on their books.