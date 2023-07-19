Sheffield Wednesday should be looking to sign a "better-equipped centre-back" for the Championship than Ben Heneghan, who has joined the Owls on their pre-season training camp in Spain, according to Carlton Palmer.

Palmer has highlighted the 29-year-old's lack of experience in the second tier as an issue and urged his former club to look elsewhere for defensive reinforcements.

Ben Heneghan latest

Wednesday confirmed in May that Heneghan had been released at the end of the one-year deal that he'd signed in the summer of 2022.

However, the centre-back has travelled out to Spain with Wednesday on their pre-season training camp, which suggests there is a chance that he could earn a new Owls contract.

Heneghan is continuing to recover from the knee injury that limited him to just 13 appearances for the South Yorkshire club last season and will be hoping to convince new manager Xisco Munoz that he can play a part next season while he's getting back to full fitness.

Munoz remained tight-lipped when he was quizzed about the situation earlier in July, telling The Sheffield Star: "Right now, it is important to think about everything and all the players and how we can manage the situation. We want what’s best for them.

"We need to be calm, analyse everything and after we will then make decisions. The most important thing is to get the best out of the players.”

Carlton Palmer on Ben Heneghan

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer has warned his former club against offering the defender a new contract.

He believes the 29-year-old's lack of Championship experience is an issue and has called on Wednesday to be search for better alternatives.

Palmer explained: "Ben Heneghan was released at the end of the last campaign by Sheffield Wednesday and Darren Moore. The Owls had only given Heneghan a one-year deal on signing from AFC Wimbledon in the summer of 2022.

"Heneghan suffered a serious knee injury in October, which restricted him to 13 games all season.

"Heneghan has no experience at Championship level. I think Wednesday can't gamble on inexperience and should be looking at a better-equipped centre-back for the league.

"Although for Ben, the current situation gives him the opportunity to continue his rehabilitation, get himself fit, and try to convince the new manager that he should be given a contract."

Should Sheffield Wednesday offer Ben Heneghan a new contract?

Wednesday look a little short on numbers after a sluggish start to the transfer window and so continuing to run the rule over Heneghan is by no means a bad move.

Bar a brief spell in the SPFL, the whole of the defender's career has been spent below Championship level but that doesn't mean he couldn't be a useful squad player next season.

Munoz is lacking in depth at the back at the moment and will want to add more options at the position. Palmer is right that Wednesday can do better than Heneghan but given there are plenty of other areas that need work as well ahead of their return to the second tier, handing Heneghan a short-term deal could be a contingency plan should they struggle to recruit.