Highlights Rotherham United has signed Sam Clucas as a free agent after he was released by Stoke City, taking advantage of the midfielder's availability.

Clucas brings experience and versatility to the squad, but concerns have been raised about his injury issues and whether he can still perform at his best.

The signing could be a useful addition for Rotherham, although it may not be a long-term solution due to Clucas' age and potential limitations.

Rotherham United have capitalised on Stoke City's decision to release Sam Clucas in the summer by signing the free agent.

That's after the former England international suggested that the midfielder's best days of his playing career may now be behind him.

Sam Clucas' Rotherham United contract details

Clucas had been a free agent over the course of this summer, following his release by Championship side Stoke City upon the expiration of his contract at the end of last season.

Having joined the Potters from Swansea City for a reported £6million back in the summer of 2018, the midfielder spent the next five years at the club.

During that time, Clucas made 143 appearances in all competitions for Stoke, scoring 19 goals in that time.

But having left the Potters earlier this summer, the 32-year-old was available to be signed on a free transfer, even after the transfer window closed at the start of this month.

That is something Rotherham have now taken advantage of, by confirming they have completed the signing of Clucas on a one-year deal, that will keep him at The New York Stadium until the end of this season.

Clucas becomes the Millers' 11th signing of the summer transfer window, although it seems this is a deal that Palmer has mixed feelings about at best.

What has Carlton Palmer said about Sam Clucas?

Although EFL pundit Carlton Palmer feels Clucas could be worth bringing in on a short-term deal, he does have some concerns about the 32-year-old.

As well as pointing out the injury issues that have hampered the midfielder in recent years, particularly during his time with Stoke, and the former England international also feels Clucas may not be able to offer as much as he once did.

Speaking to Football League World about Clucas ahead of his move to Rotherham, Palmer said: "Sam signed for Stoke with high expectations for a fee of £6million, but things didn't quite go according to plan. For much of the five seasons at Stoke, he was plagued with injuries.

"It might be worth taking a punt on a short-term contract, but I also think his best days are behind him now."

It has been a tough start to the 2023/24 campaign for Rotherham, with the Millers having taken four points from their five league games so far this season, meaning they currently sit 20th in the Championship table.

Matt Taylor's side are set to return to action after the September international break on Saturday afternoon, when they make the trip to the John Smith's Stadium to face Huddersfield Town in an all-Yorkshire encounter.

As yet, it remains to be seen if Clucas was registered in time to make his debut for the Millers in that clash with Neil Warnock's side this weekend.

Will Sam Clucas be a good signing for Rotherham?

It does feel as though Clucas may have the potential to be a useful signing for Rotherham this season.

The midfielder brings with him plenty of experience at this level, and he will add some further depth to the squad in the centre of the park, while his versatility could also be helpful for Matt Taylor.

As Palmer says however, his injury record means there may be some questions around how much of a contribution he is actually able to make on the pitch for Rotherham, and at 32, he is probably not a long term option for the club.

Even so, the fact he has been signed on a free transfer, does at least mean the Millers have not taken too much of a financial risk with this deal, so it could still prove to be smart business.