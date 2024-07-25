Carlton Palmer has issued his verdict on the price tag Southampton may have to pay as they target West Bromwich Albion's Brandon Thomas-Asante.

Thomas-Asante has enjoyed two relatively strong seasons with the Baggies since joining from Salford City two years ago, and it's believed that the Premier League new boys are targeting the Ghanaian international as a potential replacement to fill the void left by the recently departed Che Adams.

Albion and Southampton are preparing for their respective top flight and Championship seasons at this moment in time, just two months after the two clubs met in the play-off semi-finals, where the Saints emerged 3-0 victors courtesy of a second-half rout in the latter of the two legs, before eventually defeating Leeds United at Wembley Stadium on May 26th.

Meanwhile, Carlos Corberan has overseen a summer of turnover in B71 which has seen plenty of experienced players leave following the conclusion of their contracts, while only three new faces have arrived at The Hawthorns thus far.

Carlton Palmer reacts as Southampton eye Brandon Thomas-Asante

One man who is no stranger to either Albion or the Saints having played for both is Palmer, and the former defender issued his verdict on a potential fee for the 25-year-old, as well as whether he could adjust to the level of the Premier League for the very first time.

"Southampton are ready to test West Brom's resolve for Brandon Thomas-Asante," he told FLW.

"The Baggies finished in the top-six last season before losing in the play-offs to Southampton, who eventually went on to earn promotion to the Premier League."

"Carlos Corberan's side are preparing for another year in the second tier, hoping that this season will see them finally get over the line," Palmer continued.

"Thomas-Asante, 25, played 41 Championship games last season, scoring 11 goals and earning two assists, and has adapted to life in the second tier well since his arrival from League Two Salford City."

Brandon Thomas-Asante's 23/24 Championship Stats Total Matches Played 39 Matches Started 31 Goals 11 xG 12.69 Shots On Target per Game 0.8 Big Chances Missed 18 Big Chances Created 5 Conversion Rate (%) 15 Assists 2 Key Passes per Game 0.3 Duels Won per Game 3.0 Average Rating 6.73 All stats as per Sofascore

"However, it remains to be seen whether he can make that step-up into the Premier League," the pundit stated. "Southampton are eyeing a move for the striker after Che Adams left for Torino."

"Thomas-Asante's contract situation is a major problem for West Bromwich Albion," the ex-England international declared. "He only has one year to go and is out-of contract next summer. If there's no intention to renew his deal or for him to sign a contract, this is the window that West Brom have to sell him to get a decent fee."

"He hasn't played as high as the Premier League yet, but his performances in the second tier, alongside his age, should spread hope that he could make the step-up."

"If he doesn't sign a new deal with West Brom, it's in their interest to let the player go," Palmer added.

"What do I think he's worth? I think as he's out-of-contract next year, Southampton won't want to pay a stupid amount of money."

"But, I think they're probably going to be looking at the £7m-8m mark given his age and the promise he's shown," he claimed. "I think that is the type of figure that West Brom will be looking for, given what they initially paid."

He concluded: "We'll have to wait and see how it pans out, but I'm sure this summer will be the time West Brom move him on, if he doesn't sign a new contract."

£7-8m fee would be high for Brandon Thomas-Asante amid contract factors

Thomas-Asante has been a solid performer for Albion and turned their initial £300,000 deal with the Ammies into somewhat of a bargain, as they can definitely make a significant profit on such an investment.

After scoring 18 times across his first two seasons at second tier football, as well as leading the front line under Steve Bruce and Corberan well as Albion's other forward options have struggled for consistency and fitness, it's no surprise that he's gained admirers from elsewhere.

Having turned down a £2m bid from Stoke City last summer, based off his performances last season, you'd expect Shilen Patel has increased his valuation somewhat, albeit many people would feel Palmer's prediction of a £7-8m price tag is a bridge too far when considering his contract situation in the West Midlands.

That isn't to dispute that Thomas-Asante couldn't cut it in the top flight, as there have been plenty of examples of a new recruit taking to the highest level like a duck to water, but it would seem more feasible for Albion to demand perhaps £4-5m, which is still a major improvement from the one-time international's standpoint of two seasons ago.

If a deal between West Brom and the South Coast outfit wasn't to materialise though, the club risks losing his services for nothing in 12 months' time, so all potential scenarios must become part of the equation in any potential negotiation process.