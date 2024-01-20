Highlights Che Adams has attracted interest from Premier League clubs after impressing in the Championship and could leave Southampton in January.

The striker's contract is set to expire at the end of the season, making him available for a cut-price fee.

Carlton Palmer suggests that a sensible offer could secure Adams' services, but clubs may find Southampton's £6 million price tag too high. Wolves or Crystal Palace could be better options for the player.

Che Adams has spent the best part of half a decade at Southampton, being one of their star players in the process - but January could be the time to see him leave for good.

Adams joined from Birmingham back in the summer of 2019 after impressive spells at Sheffield United and the Blues, before the then-22-year-old was courted by Saints chiefs to help them in their bid for Premier League survival - and did so for four seasons before they were eventually relegated under a mix of managers last year.

Adams started the Championship season on fire, and after a lull in which he wasn't preferred by manager Russell Martin, the striker is back in his groove and firing as Southampton continue to breathe down the necks of Ipswich Town in the automatic promotion race. But reports have suggested that the striker has come under interest from Premier League clubs - and Carlton Palmer has given his verdict on any potential move.

Che Adams transfer latest

According to The Guardian, Everton were in talks for Adams in the summer, though they were rejected in their advances and as a result, the Toffees brought in striker Beto from Udinese to compete with Dominic Calvert-Lewin up front.

Adams scored in each of his first three Championship appearances for the south coast club, but it's been a weird ride for the 27-year-old since, only notching one goal from the end of August until Boxing Day; though he's found his way back into the lineup since with three goals since then.

According to Sky Sports' Transfer Centre (January 9), Adams is keen on a return to the Premier League after falling out of the top-flight last season, with Wolves being one of the clubs keen to secure his signature.

As a result of his contract expiring at the end of the season, Adams could go for a cut-price fee - certainly one cheaper than the £12million Everton were quoted in the summer, per the Guardian report. And as per talkSPORT, Southampton have now slapped a £6million fee on him in a bid to fend clubs off the player, who has just six months left on his contract. Wolves, Crystal Palace and Everton are said to be the clubs keen on Adams, with those bottom half sides aiming to bolster their striking ranks to help stave off relegation.

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest have also been credited with an interest in Adams as per Nottingham Post - though their precarious financial situation could see them drop out of the race.

Carlton Palmer's verdict on Che Adams

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer said that Southampton's suitors for Adams may find the fee to be too high, though he didn't rule out a sensible offer being able to land the former Birmingham star.

He said: "Southampton have put a £6million tag on Che Adams given the interest shown by the likes of Nottingham Forest, Wolves, Crystal Palace and Everton. The striker has refused a new deal at Southampton and his contract is set to expire in the summer as he chases a return to the Premier League."

Che Adams - Premier League record for Southampton per season Games Goals 2019-20 30 4 2020-21 36 9 2021-22 30 7 2022-23 28 5

"The clubs will all be interested in his services, but with the player out of contract in the summer, £6million plus his wages might be considered a little too high. Southampton will lose him for nothing in the summer so I'm sure if the right party comes along with a sensible offer, business will get done.

"With Forest and Everton looking at getting points deductions, maybe Crystal Palace or Wolves might be a better option. He wouldn't want to join a club that looks like having an immediate return to the Championship."