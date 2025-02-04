Carlton Palmer believes Leeds United were right to reject a £10 million bid from Real Betis for striker Mateo Joseph.

Leeds had a quiet window, with four outgoing players via loans for Joe Gelhardt and Charlie Crew, as well as sales for Sonny Perkins and Jeremiah Mullen being their only business. The focus was more on retaining key players after The Athletic revealed that the West Yorkshire outfit rejected an offer in "excess" of £10 million for the Spain U-21 international.

The La Liga side appeared to have moved on in their pursuit of a striker, as they looked to finalise a move for Columbus Crew’s Cucho Hernandez, meaning Joseph would remain at Elland Road past the deadline. There are three senior strikers on the books of the first-team, with Joseph joined by Joel Piroe and Patrick Bamford.

The latter has struggled with injuries all season, while Piroe is not necessarily seen as the best stylistic fit. Joseph ticks the boxes in terms of his availability and as a Daniel Farke-like No.9, but he has flattered to deceive in front of goal on a number of occasions, scoring three and assisting three in 29 games thus far.

Mateo Joseph season comparison (all comps) - as per FotMob Season Appearances Starts Minutes Goals Assists 2022/23 6 1 130 0 0 2023/24 26 2 415 3 0 2024/25 30 12 1239 3 3

Carlton Palmer's verdict on Leeds' rejected Mateo Joseph bid

Ex-England international and former Leeds man Carlton Palmer believes he is a player the club are right to retain after selling plenty of their young stars in the summer transfer window.

Speaking to Football League World, he said: "Leeds United rejected a late £10 million bid for Mateo Joseph. It's the right call.

"They weren't hoping to do a lot of business in this transfer window; that was very, very clear.

"They could have brought in a striker. They could have done if they brought in a player that could add some quality to the squad and fit Daniel Farke's remit for what he wants for the team and how he has players gelling with the team and everything.

"The right call. No need to do any more business. They have done their business in terms of getting players out when they had to, with the likes of Archie Gray and Crysencio Summerville leaving the football club.

"They do not have to sell. The right call now as their aim is to get down for the next 16 games and get the 30 points that they require now to give them automatic promotion,

"A good bit of business to keep him. I think the player will be happy to stay as well, because they are top of the league and flying at the moment.

"A really big call by the club and good for the player when you reject a bid of £10 million. He is only going to be worth more and he and they could be back playing in the Premier League next season."

Mateo Joseph's potential is undeniable

The rejected bid is a vote of confidence in Joseph's long-term potential and his development, with the young Spaniard likely to cost a lot more as an asset in the future.

There is plenty to admire about his all-round game as a centre-forward, in spite of just scoring three goals so far this season. Joseph has the ability to lead the line and run the channels as a true modern-day focal point.

That said, he needs more refinement and to hone his finishing instincts. A loan next season may be the most beneficial thing for both Joseph and Leeds, especially if they are promoted to the Premier League.