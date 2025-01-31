Carlton Palmer believes that signing Louie Barry this month would have been a gamble for Championship clubs, but has tipped the Aston Villa loanee to do well at Hull City.

Barry recently penned a short-term loan deal with a Hull City side who are struggling in the lower echelons of the Championship table, a slight surprise when you consider he had interest from elsewhere in the division.

The likes of Sunderland, Leeds United, Millwall and QPR were all keen on the Aston Villa man, as per The Athletic, but he'll play his trade at the MKM Stadium in what looks to be a coup for the Tigers.

Barry enjoyed a successful first half of the season with League One side Stockport County, scoring 15 times and registering three assists in 23 league games, but Palmer believes it still would have been a gamble for second tier sides to sign him thanks to a lack of experience in the division.

Carlton Palmer on Louie Barry's loan move to Hull City

Despite labelling it a gamble, former England international Palmer believes that Barry will make the step-up to the Championship, and if he can score goals for a struggling side, his parent club, Aston Villa, will be impressed.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer said: "Louie Barry returned to Aston Villa from Stockport County, signed a new contract and has now been loaned out to Hull City. They have beaten the likes of QPR, Millwall, Leeds and Sunderland to his signing.

“We’ll have to wait and see now because I think he’s a talented player, and he can carry his goalscoring form on to the Championship. He’s been doing it in League One this season, we’ll have to see whether he can carry that up to the Championship.

“He’s clearly a really talented player, he runs between the lines, he’s got good pace, and Hull are struggling at the bottom of the league, so if he scores goals at Hull, I’m sure he’ll be in demand for Championship clubs next season.

“This is the step-up that the club (Aston Villa) wanted him to have, they wanted him to be playing in the Championship because he’s proven he can do it in League One.

“I think it would have been a gamble for Championship clubs to take him, a calculated gamble, because I don’t think he’d have come cheap and so other clubs would have opted to go for tried and tested.

“I’ll be interested to see how he goes at Hull and if he scores goals in a struggling side and if he can still do that in the Championship, which I’m sure he will, then I think Aston Villa have an exciting prospect on their hands for the future.”

Louie Barry looks like a real coup for Hull City

While Barry may not have any Championship experience, his form in the EFL over the last couple of seasons means that he's deserving of a move to the second tier.

It's not unfair to say that he proved his worth as one of the best League One players during his time at Stockport, and despite only winning promotion from League Two last season, he helped the Hatters to the play-off places.

Louie Barry's 2024/25 League One season - Transfermarkt Appearances 23 Goals 15 Assists 3

The 21-year-old, who was once on the books of Barcelona, is set for a huge future, and his time at Hull City will tell us about how far away he is from breaking into the Villa first-team.

Ruben Selles has done a good job since taking over at the MKM Stadium earlier this season, helping to move the Tigers up the Championship table, and news of Barry's arrival will convince supporters that even better times are just around the corner for the club.