Carlton Palmer believes any deal to bring Sunderland midfielder Chris Rigg to Old Trafford will cost Manchester United in excess of £25 million.

The Premier League giants are ready to step up their interest in Sunderland's starlet Chris Rigg, with talkSPORT reporting that the Red Devils could move for the player as early as January, after seeing him shine during the early stages of the 2024/25 campaign.

Rigg was born in Hebburn, which is a town in the South Tyneside borough of Tyne and Wear, but is an academy graduate of Sunderland's who has played for the Black Cats since primary school.

The youngster has long since made a breakthrough into senior football, making his debut well over 12 months ago under Tony Mowbray in an FA Cup third round clash against Shrewsbury Town. He even scored three goals last season, with one coming in an EFL Cup tie against Crewe, another earlier in the season in a 5-0 thumping of Southampton, and another as a consolation against Blackburn.

Rigg has been labelled as a high-potential player for a long time now - and made his senior Black Cats' debut at 15 under Mowbray. Despite how highly thought of he is, he wasn't always one of the first names on the teamsheet during the 2023/24 campaign.

This is understandable, considering he's only 17 at this stage and doesn't turn 18 until next June, but he has been a regular starter under Regis Le Bris this season, with his Sunderland side winning five of their opening six league fixtures already.

Chris Rigg's career stats - as per Transfermarkt (26/09/24) Club Appearances Goals Assists Sunderland U-18 18 3 4 Sunderland U-21 13 0 0 Sunderland 32 4 0

Carlton Palmer's verdict on Chris Rigg

Rigg will no doubt be delighted with the amount of game time he's winning at this stage. He is already looking at home in the Championship, and many supporters of the Wearside club believe he may even have a higher ceiling than Jobe Bellingham.

Rigg is believed to be attracting interest from multiple clubs in the English top tier, including the Red Devils and their bitter rivals Newcastle United, according to talkSPORT. He's also the type of young player that INEOS want to build United's team around, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see them make a winter offer for the midfielder come January.

EFL pundit Carlton Palmer has provided his thoughts on the situation regarding Rigg, stating what he believes to be a fair price for Man United to take him off Sunderland's hands. Speaking exclusively to Football League World, he said: "Sunderland are flying high and sit in second in the Championship.

"They're having a fantastic season, just a point behind leaders West Brom so far.

"One of the players who is excelling is 17-year-old midfielder Chris Rigg, who has started the season off fantastically well.

"He's attracting a lot of interest from Premier League clubs and European clubs, but it's believed Man United are ready to step up their interest.

"They could make a move for him in January. He's played a key role in Le Bris' time so far, featuring in all seven of Sunderland's matches and also scored against Middlesbrough.

"That makes him even more of a player who will go down in the folklore of Sunderland supporters. This is his true breakout season, but Man United and Newcastle are keen on him.

"Especially before he signed his contract, and he's widely considered to be the best youngster to emerge from the Championship since Jude Bellingham.

"So, Man United, it would be good for them if they could get him out. I can't believe Sunderland are going to want to sell him, and it would take a huge bid.

"If they were to go for him in January, then I think they would want a buy-back or sell-on clause.

"He's a talented boy, and I think a situation like this is one where you get the money and also the player back on loan until the end of the season.

"That would be the best way to do the business, but he is going to move on eventually.

"He is a young player who needs to play but he will move on from the football club, for sure, because of the ability that he's got.

"He's going to go to the highest level and there is going to be a lot of other interest in the player.

"I would think that Sunderland, when you look at what they got in for Jack Clarke, that they'd maybe be looking at a fee of about £25 million and add-ons at least for him.

"This boy has got a hell of a future and I don't think Sunderland will want anything less than that; it will be big, big money."

Chris Rigg's Sunderland future

The next step in his career could be crucial, so he must decide carefully. Sunderland are an excellent club at purchasing and nurturing young talent, and it's difficult to see a better place for him right now than where he's already settled in.

A move up a level may not be the right thing for him at this point, considering his potential. He is in need of regular first-team football and game time is absolutely paramount for his development and improvement.

Right now, it's a gamble the teenager doesn't need to take, and he needs to continue gaining senior experience on Wearside before he moves on.

One day he will reach European standard football consistently, especially as it has been reported that Newcastle, Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Manchester City and the Red Devils have all eyed him in the past.

That was before penning his first professional contract earlier in the summer when Sunderland successfully brokered a three-year deal. Rigg will know that he can continue developing rapidly at the Stadium of Light in the meantime.