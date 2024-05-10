West Brom host Southampton in the first leg of their Championship play-off semi-final on Sunday, and will be hoping to establish a lead that they can take with them to St Mary's.

Neither the Baggies nor the Saints are entering the play-offs in particularly inspiring form, as both endured three defeats in their last five games of the regular season.

However, the Saints will be buoyed by a final day victory over potential play-off final opponents Leeds United at Elland Road, while the Baggies restored their confidence with a 3-0 win over Preston last Saturday.

Albion boss Carlos Corberan has experience of the Championship play-offs, and took Huddersfield Town to Wembley in 2022, whereas Russell Martin is in unfamiliar territory.

But Martin's side have clearly been stronger than that of Corberan's during the season as a whole, as the Saints finished the season on 87 points, compared to the Baggies' 75.

Carlton Palmer identifies Southampton threat for play-off clash

Both squads contain gifted players who can hurt any second tier opponent on their day, but in a Football League World exclusive, former England international and pundit Carlton Palmer - who played for both clubs in his career - outlined which Saints player the Baggies must be most wary of heading into the play-offs.

Speaking to Football League World, Palmer said: "West Brom, obviously they've got to be aware of Adam Armstrong.

"21 goals in the Championship, he struggles in the Premier League, all you have to do is look at his career stats.

"In the Championship he's just prolific, he knows where the back of the net is so this is a problem you've got to deal with, you've got to get him under a lock and key.

"Southampton are a very, very good side, they dropped off at the end of the season but they (West Brom) will be wary of his (Armstrong's) goalscoring prowess.

"If he gets a chance, that's it, it's in the back of the net."

As alluded to by Palmer, Armstrong is a very dangerous goalscorer, who has scored 21 Championship goals in 46 appearances, but the Baggies should also be wary of his creative edge, as he has also provided 13 assists this campaign.

Armstrong was also the division's second-highest scorer, and the highest scoring out-and-out striker (although he did play out wide and as an attacking midfielder at times), as the Golden Boot was won by Blackburn Rovers' Sammie Szmodics, who is a midfielder by trade but scored six more than the Saints forward.

Adam Armstrong Championship Stats 2023-24 - As Per FotMob Appearances 46 Starts 44 Shots 144 Shots on target 64 Goals 21 Expected goals (xG) 22.2 Assists 13 Expected assists (xA) 8.48

Southampton have had upper hand over West Brom this season so far

The Saints defeated the Baggies in both of the sides' meetings during the regular season, the latest of which was a 2-0 victory at the Hawthorns back on 16th February, courtesy of goals from Ryan Fraser and David Brooks.

Martin's men initially established an upper hand over Corberan and co back in November with a 2-1 win at St Mary's, a game which saw hotshot Armstrong find himself on the scoresheet.

The Saints may hold somewhat of a psychological advantage over their play-off opponents due to their results in the regular season, but Corberan is a more experienced manager than Martin, especially when it comes to the play-offs.

Furthermore, after losing to Martin's side twice this campaign, the Baggies may be determined to claim victory when it matters most, and there are few games which matter more than the play-offs.

Play-off semi-finals can have a tendency to be close run affairs, so a lethal goalscorer such as Armstrong is likely to be a decisive factor and his presence is a major plus for the Saints.