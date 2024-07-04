Sunderland’s pro-active stance on trying to tie Dan Neil down to a new contract at the club has been backed by former England international midfielder Carltom Palmer.

The Black Cats are currently said to be in conversations with academy graduate midfielder Neil about a new contract at the Stadium of Light, with his current deal set to expire in the summer of 2026.

The 22-year-old is said to have rejected the first deal offered to him by the club amid uncertainty over who was going to replace Michael Beale in the dugout at the Stadium of Light, but the Wearsiders are keen to get a deal sorted to keep him at the club now that Regis Le Bris has been installed.

Neil has made 128 league appearances for the Mackems to date, having helped the club come up through the League One playoffs in the 21/22 campaign, before establishing himself as a prominent feature in the Black Cats’ engine room.

Neil last signed a contract extension just last summer, as he penned a three-year deal to keep him at the club until he reaches the age of 24.

But Sunderland are said to want even more security in keeping hold of their midfield maestro, with another deal in place to stave off any potential interest that may arise this summer.

The Sunderland Echo reported that Neil’s reluctance was linked to the uncertainty surrounding the club of late, but with the recent arrival of Regis Le Bris as Mackems' boss, Palmer is confident that things will progress soon.

Speaking exclusively to FLW, Palmer said: “It’s fantastic news coming out of Sunderland, regarding Dan Neil.

“He has two years to run on his contract, which will run out in 2026, but it is believed that talks are going really well, and it looks like there is a possibility that Dan will put pen to paper to extend his contract, and that will be fantastic news.

Dan Neil's 2023/24 midfield stats for Sunderland - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Passes Attempted 61.17 Pass Completion (%) 87.40 Progressive Passes 7.63 Progressive Carries 2.02 Successful Take-ons 1.02 Touches in the Opposition Area 1.22 Progressive Passes Received 2.19

“Obviously now they’ve got the new head coach [Regis Le Bris] in place, that helps when you’re trying to persuade a player to stay, because obviously the manager in charge is very instrumental in whether the player will put pen to paper.

“I’m sure Dan will want to know what plans the club has got in terms of bringing players in, and what’s going to happen next season, but this is fantastic news coming out of Sunderland that Dan Neil contract talks are progressing well.”

Sunderland desire to keep hold of top talents outlined with Dan Neil, Chris Rigg contract offers

Neil isn’t the only player to be offered a new contract this summer, with teenage talent Chris Rigg signing on the dotted line to commit himself to the club until the summer of 2027.

The local lad was the Black Cats’ youngest-ever debutant [pictured] when he came on as a 15-year-old when in an FA Cup tie against Fulham in February 2023, before becoming their youngest ever goalscorer last August.

The young star wasted no time in agreeing a new deal, despite interest from Premier League duo Manchester United and Newcastle United, and Sunderland will now be hoping Neil follows suit this summer.

Palmer believes that sort of forethought could prove dividends in the future, with the Black Cats likely to have to stave off interest for both of their young talents in years to come if they both continue their upward trajectories.

The ex-England international continued: “This will be like a new signing, and also what it does is protect Sunderland Football Club, because Dan is going to have a great future if he keeps on playing the way that he plays.

“Eventually, one of the big boys in the Premier League is going to come in for him and all that the new deal will do is mean that they will get more money for him, so it’s fantastic news.”