Sunderland have been one of the surprise packages in the Championship this season as the youthful side currently sit first in the league table. and Jobe Bellingham has played a big part in that rise.

Since Regis Le Bris' arrival in the summer, the Black Cats have been transformed from naive underperformers to a dogged and determined outfit.

Currently the top scorers in the Championship, they have shown an impressive ability to find goals from all over the pitch, without being overly reliant on any one player.

However, as with any side, you have some standout performers, and 19-year-old Bellingham has been just that this term.

Aside from his red card against QPR, the central midfielder has been really impressive, playing alongside Chris Rigg and Dan Neil more often than not in the engine room for the Black Cats.

His strong performances have caught the eye of many clubs, but it seems his brother's former side Borussia Dortmund are the team most interested in picking him up, according to Football Insider.

Having seen his older brother's success at BVB, where he racked up 49 goal contributions in 132 games before departing for Real Madrid, it would be no surprise to see Jobe desperate to follow a similar path.

This may play into Dortmund's hands when it comes to negotiations, and with Sunderland willing to cash in, it would be no surprise to see him make the move despite the Mackems' promotion ambitions.

Carlton Palmer urges Sunderland to keep hold of Jobe Bellingham at all costs

At Football League World, we spoke to Carlton Palmer to get his take on a potential move for Bellingham to Dortmund and whether the Sunderland hierarchy should sanction it.

"These are worrying times for Sunderland, who sit top of the table," Palmer exclusively told FLW.

"You know when you're doing well, your players are going to be linked with bigger clubs and that is the case with Chris Rigg and Jobe Bellingham.

"I think it's crazy when you are at the top of the league to cash in on those players. They are only young and are going to go up in value, but obviously, that is the blueprint that Sunderland have.

"Reports are coming out that Sunderland will not stand in Jobe Bellingham's way and Borussia Dortmund are confident in signing him.

"I think it would be a good move for him.

"Dortmund have shown how they develop young players in the past, and he has obviously looked at how they have helped guide his brother.

"He is a very talented player, and he will get the game time that he needs to develop and hopefully kick on. I don't think he'll resist the chance to sign for Dortmund.

"For me, if they were mid-table and further down the league it would be a different scenario. But, with Sunderland going great guns, to let Chris Rigg or Jobe Bellingham go would be detrimental to their promotion hopes."

Sunderland must convince Jobe Bellingham to stay until at least the summer

Although Bellingham's current contract runs until 2028, it seems highly unlikely that he will remain at the club for its full duration.

However, cashing in on him during the January transfer window would make little sense, as his value is likely to increase further with an additional six months of performance.

Under Le Bris, he has shown a remarkable level of consistency for a 19-year-old, and the Frenchman can continue to improve Bellingham's performances over the rest of the 24-25 season.

Jobe Bellingham's 2024/25 Sunderland Championship Stats - As Per Fotmob Appearances 13 Starts 13 Average Rating 7.34 Pass accuracy % 87.2 Assists 1 Goals 2 Stats Correct As Of November 18, 2024

Not only would this be crucial to Sunderland's promotion chances, but it could also enhance the youngster's future career as he would be guaranteed minutes at the Stadium of Light.

Bellingham and his team should consider this carefully, as seeing out the season and finishing the job he has started could be the best move for his development and future prospects.

For Sunderland, it will also give them a chance to cash in even further and that money could be important if they're in the Premier League next season.