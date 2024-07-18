Former England international Carlton Palmer does not believe Stoke City should cash in on midfielder Bae Jun-ho this summer amid reported interest from Feyenoord.

Bae joined the Potters from Daejeon Hana Citizen last summer, and he enjoyed an outstanding debut season at the bet365 Stadium, playing a crucial role to help his side secure Championship survival.

Bae Jun-ho's Championship stats for Stoke City last season (according to Sofascore) Appearances 38 Starts 25 Goals 2 Shots per game 0.7 Assists 5 Big chances created 8 Passing accuracy 83%

The 20-year-old was recognised for his performances as he won the club's Player of the Year award, while he also made his senior debut for South Korea at international level last month.

Stoke could be facing a battle to hold onto Bae this summer, with Dutch outlet 1908.nl claiming that Feyenoord are plotting a move for the midfielder, and he is said to be keen to make the switch to Rotterdam, where he would be offered the chance to play UEFA Champions League football.

However, according to Stoke-on-Trent Live, the Potters have "no plans" to sell Bae, who is under contract at the club until the summer of 2027, unless they receive a significant offer, and there is "complete confidence" that he will be part of Steven Schumacher's squad next season.

Carlton Palmer urges Stoke City to hold on to Bae Jun-ho

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Carlton Palmer urged Stoke to take a firm stance on Bae's future this summer, and he believes Feyenoord will need to make a sizable bid in order to convince the Potters to sell.

"Bae Jun-ho had a fantastic season with Stoke City last season, he was crowned the club's Player of the Year," Palmer said whilst speaking to FLW.

"Through his performances, the 20-year-old has been attracting attention from elsewhere.

"It's been a remarkable 18 months for Bae - he came to attention at the U20's World Cup with South Korea, moved to England and won his first senior international call-up, and he will be part of South Korea's plans to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

"Stoke have no plans to sell Bae, barring an incredible offer.

"They think he's going to be a huge asset, he got Player of the Year and Schumacher is building a squad to get promoted next year.

"He's on a four-year contract that was signed last August, obviously he'll be flattered to see the likes of Feyenoord interested in him, and with Feyenoord in the Champions League, that would be incredible for him.

"But there are no plans for Stoke to sell, and they've made that very, very clear, so if Feyenoord want the player, they're going to have to break the bank to get him out."

Stoke City must not sell Bae Jun-ho this summer

It is difficult to disagree with Palmer that Stoke should not entertain any bids for Bae this summer, unless Feyenoord are willing to make a significant offer.

Bae's performances were one of the main positives in a disappointing campaign for the Potters last season, and he will be key as Schumacher looks to guide his side up the table next term.

The midfielder will not only be a huge asset for Stoke on the pitch next season, but his valuation will increase further if he continues to impress, so the club could make a much bigger profit on him in the years to come.

The Potters may need to sell this summer in order to balance the books and provide Schumacher with funds to strengthen his squad, but Bae is one player that they must not cash in on.