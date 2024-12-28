Pundit Carlton Palmer believes the loan signing of Liverpool midfielder Tyler Morton in January could be the difference for Sheffield United in the battle for automatic promotion.

It has been an excellent first half of the season for Sheffield United, and they currently sit second in the Championship table, level on points at the top with Leeds United

There was further positive news for the Blades last week as their long-awaited takeover by US-based consortium COH Sports was finally completed, and new owners Steve Rosen and Helmy Eltoukhy are expected to provide manager Chris Wilder with backing in the January transfer window.

Wilder will now be able to spend as he looks to bolster his squad, but he is also believed to be keen to fill his two remaining loan spots, and as FLW exclusively revealed last week, United are stepping up their pursuit of Morton.

Morton has spent the last two seasons out on loan in the Championship with Blackburn Rovers and Hull City, but despite the fact that a number of clubs were said to be interested in signing the 22-year-old in the summer, he remained at Anfield, with his reported £20 million price tag likely to have been a stumbling block.

Tyler Morton's stats during Blackburn Rovers and Hull City loan spells (as per Transfermarkt) Club Appearances Goals Assists Blackburn Rovers 46 0 4 Hull City 41 3 5

However, Morton has made just three appearances for Arne Slot's side this season, with all of those coming in the EFL Cup, and he could be set to make a temporary move to Bramall Lane next month.

Carlton Palmer on Sheffield United's Tyler Morton pursuit

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer urged United to complete a deal for Morton, particularly with Ollie Arblaster ruled out for the rest of the season due to injury, and he believes the loan signing of the Liverpool midfielder could give the Blades an advantage in the automatic promotion race.

"Sheffield United sit top of the Championship and are going great guns under Chris Wilder, but they are looking to bring in two or three players to the squad in the January transfer window," Palmer said.

"One of those players that they are keen on is Tyler Morton.

"Morton has considerable experience as he has been out on loan at Blackburn and Hull in the Championship.

"After losing Ollie Arblaster for the rest of the season, Sheffield United are looking to bring in Morton.

"He has not had much of a look in at Liverpool, so it would be fantastic for Sheffield United to get him into the football club and get him playing, and I'm sure Arne Slot would be happy with that with Sheffield United top of the league.

"Chris Wilder has said that he has a very, very good first XI, then he's got youngsters on the bench, so he's looking to bring a little bit more experience in.

"He's had to cope with injuries, at one point against West Brom, he had six academy players on the football field.

"He's done a fantastic job, and he's got two loan spots to play with, so to bring in someone of Tyler Morton's experience and quality at Championship level, that could well be the difference in the race to get automatic promotion."

Tyler Morton would be the perfect short-term Ollie Arblaster replacement for Sheffield United

Arblaster's injury has not had a damaging impact on United so far, largely due to the impressive performances of Sydie Peck.

It would be harsh on Peck if he was to be dropped, but Morton would arguably be an upgrade on the youngster, and as Palmer says, he is the type of signing that could make the difference for the Blades in their pursuit of an immediate Premier League return.

Wilder has made excellent use of the loan market this season with the additions of Alfie Gilchrist, Harry Souttar and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, and Morton would be another outstanding signing if United can get a deal over the line in January.