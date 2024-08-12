Carlton Palmer believes that any move for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain would be a huge gamble for Sheffield United, despite the player's obvious talent.

Alan Nixon recently reported via his Patreon account that the Blades are interested in a loan move for the former England international who is currently heading into the second year of his three-year deal at Turkish side Besiktas.

Related Sheffield United keen on loan deal for ex-England international midfielder Sheffield United are in talks for a loan move for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain from Besiktas.

It's been reported that Blades boss Chris Wilder has contacted the 30-year-old about a temporary move to Bramall Lane, with the player said to now be open to a Championship move due to the transfer window closing in less than three weeks' time.

However, Sheffield United aren't the only English clubs interested in securing his signature, and reports from Turkey have stated that newly-promoted Premier League sides Ipswich Town and Southampton are keen to sign him.

Carlton Palmer on Sheffield United's interest in Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Former England international Palmer believes that Oxlade-Chamberlain is a hugely talented player, but believes his injury record and wages could make it a huge risk for Sheffield United to sign him.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer said: "Sheffield United are believed to be in talks with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, they’re believed to be interested in taking him on loan from Turkish side Besiktas.

“Alex is now 30 years of age, his time in Turkey has not been a successful one, and he’s wanting a return back to England, preferably to the Premier League, and Southampton and Ipswich are said to be both interested in doing a deal for the 30-year-old.

“I’m a big fan of Oxlade-Chamberlain, I think he’s a terrific footballer, but my only problem with that is that he’s earning £42,000 a week, which is a lot of money in the Championship, but I’m sure Besiktas would do some sort of deal with that if they wanted to get him out of the club on loan.

“My other problem is he’s had too many injuries. There have been 16 seasons since he made his debut, 291 league games only, which equates to 18 league games a season.

“There’s no question that when Oxlade-Chamberlain is fit, he’s a terrific player, but questions remain over whether he’ll play over 25 league games a season.

“For me, he’s a terrific footballer, but he’d be a huge gamble for Sheffield United, maybe not so much for Southampton and Ipswich, because if you’re a Premier League side it’s a gamble you could get away with, but in the Championship it’s a huge gamble with the player on the type of salary you’d have to pay him.

“He’s done a full pre-season with Besiktas, so he is fit at this present moment in time and, for me, he’s a fantastic footballer, but I worry about how often he’d be fit to play.”

Signing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain would be a big risk for Sheffield United

There's absolutely no denying that Oxlade-Chamberlain is a quality player, and if he could stay fit he'd be an unbelievable coup for the Blades, but it's a risk that could well backfire if they were to sign him.

The former Liverpool man made a bright start to life in Istanbul last season, scoring four times between September and December, but he suffered a nasty thigh injury which kept him out until April.

That's been the story of Oxlade-Chamberlain's career, and despite being a player with the ability to play at a higher level than the Championship, there are concerns over whether his body would be up to it.

Alex Oxlade Chamberlain's senior career - Transfermarkt Club Seasons P G A Southampton 2010-11 43 10 9 Arsenal 2011-17 198 20 28 Liverpool 2017-23 146 18 15 Besiktas 2023- 30 4 1

The Championship is relentless with 46 games a season, playing multiple games a week at times, and the former England international may not be able to keep up with that.

If the 30-year-old was to join a Premier League side, he'd be able to manage his minutes better and probably wouldn't be expected to play as prominent a role as he would in the Championship, which could benefit him.

If Oxlade-Chamberlain was to join Sheffield United it would clearly be a coup, but perhaps they might be better off looking elsewhere for someone younger and for someone who has had better luck with injuries in recent seasons.