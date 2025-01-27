Preston North End are keen on signing Charlton Athletic's versatile 20-year-old Thierry Small, with Carlton Palmer expecting Paul Heckingbottom's side to be appealing to the player.

Links to the utility wide player emerged via Alan Nixon, who outlines North End's interest in the player, who is out of contract this summer with Charlton.

Small had had an interesting career of late, having been down the pecking order at Southampton last season. It was then announced in February that the youngster had terminated his contract with the club, which allowed him to join the Addicks on a free transfer and an initial short-term deal.

The exciting full-back, wing-back, or winger spent time with both West Bromwich Albion and Everton as a youngster but has seen his career stall in recent years. It seems to have revived at the Valley, but they are in danger of losing him this summer.

Small’s initial deal was set to run until summer 2024 but Charlton had an option to extend his contract by 12 months, which they triggered, as revealed by London News Online.

Carlton Palmer's verdict on Thierry Small

Ex-England international and current EFL pundit Carlton Palmer believes that his contract situation at Charlton makes him an opportunistic addition to Preston's ranks, be that in the summer or this January.

Speaking to Football League World, Palmer said: "Preston North End have been credited with having an interest in Charlton's Thierry Small.

"There is a problem again for Small and Charlton, who are two points off of a play-off place. I think they would undoubtedly like to keep the player.

"I think, last year, they had a problem over his contract and tried to tie him down to a longer-term contract and couldn't do so.

"Instead, they triggered a one-year extension to his contract. He recently played against Preston, where he impressed in that position.

"So, Heckingbottom is looking for someone in the way that he plays with the wide players and Thierry Small fits that bill.

"He's got a few players that are on loan and they will return to their parent clubs eventually, so there will be vacancies in those wide areas for Preston in the summer.

"Obviously, with him being out of contract and fitting the profile that Heckingbottom likes, then it would make good business sense for Preston if they could agree a deal to get him out this summer.

"I mean, if they can't agree a deal, then it will go to compensation due to his age.

"It would be a good bit of business for Preston and Heckingbottom, but obviously bad news for Charlton, who are looking to get into the play-offs at least.

"But given the contract situation, if he is not going to sign a new one, and it looks like he's not going to as he didn't do last year, then it may come down to compensation.

"When he's out of contract at the end of the season, and he's under 24, then compensation must be agreed. We'll have to wait and see how this one develops.

"We know Heckingbottom is a good manager and he's steadied the ship, so I think it would be a good signing for them.

"He's 20, and he's proved he can play at that level and that he's comfortable at that level, but it will be disappointing for Charlton to lose a player of his quality when they are pushing for promotion."

Thierry Small has the perfect profile for a Paul Heckingbottom side

The 20-year-old could be an excellent addition to strengthen Heckingbottom's wing-back options in the future - although it may not be an immediate deal, as outlined in the aforementioned post, Nixon reports that Preston have added Small to their list of targets ahead of a potential summer move.

Even though he is only 20, Small is a name that many fans may recognise, as he has been very highly rated in English football over the past few years, having initially come through the ranks at Everton.

Southampton then moved to bring the defender to the south coast in 2021, with a tribunal eventually deciding the fee after a £1.5 million offer was rejected by the Merseyside outfit for the teenager.

Difficult loan stints with Port Vale and St. Mirren followed, but he once again didn’t kick on as had been expected. Heading into 2024/25, he has appeared more settled and playing regular football.

He could be a key cog in Charlton's side for the next few seasons, and develop rapidly in the process for a team aiming for promotion, but the contract situation appears to be a major issue for them.

He can predominantly operate as an athletic wing-back, which is not something Charlton have an abundance of. That combination of a real engine and pace could see him thrive by dominating Preston's flank from next season.