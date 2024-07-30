Carlton Palmer believes that Plymouth Argyle will have to cash in on goalkeeper Michael Cooper this summer if the player doesn't sign a new contract.

Cooper is attracting interest from the likes of Crystal Palace and Sheffield United, and has reportedly turned down the offer of a contract extension at Home Park this summer.

The 24-year-old has one year left on his deal with Plymouth Argyle, so Wayne Rooney may have to sell him in the coming weeks if they're to avoid losing him on a free next season, which would be catastrophic.

Argyle are reportedly demanding £3 million for his services, with the player recently turning down the offer of a contract extension which would have made him the club's highest paid player in history, and that means the Pilgrims' hands could be forced before the transfer window shuts at the end of August.

Carlton Palmer thinks Plymouth Argyle should sell Michael Cooper this summer

Former England international and current pundit Carlton Palmer believes that if Cooper doesn't sign a new deal at Home Park, he should be sold in the coming weeks.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer said: "Plymouth Argyle and Wayne Rooney are facing a difficult situation with their talented goalkeeper, Michael Cooper.

"He’s attracting interest from the likes of Crystal Palace and Sheffield United and several clubs are interested in the player.

“Michael Cooper is coming into the final year of his contract, and although he has been offered fresh terms to make him the club’s highest paid player in history, he’s refused to sign a new contract.

“I would assume that Plymouth Argyle would sell him this summer to try and get as much money in as possible. They’re not going to want to let him go on a free.

“Wayne Rooney has said he wants to keep his prized assets in Whittaker and Cooper, but they have some leeway with Whittaker as he signed a four-year deal last summer, but they have a problem with Cooper, who is basically saying he wants away by refusing to sign a new contract.

“Cooper has a bright future ahead of him, and he needs to go somewhere he will play. If he goes to Crystal Palace, he would be sat on the bench, but if he went to Sheffield United, he would go straight in as the number one.

“£3million is a fair price, and Plymouth have to do business now. If they wait until January, Cooper would 100% sit out the rest of his contract and leave on a free transfer in the summer.

“It's a fair price, and I 100% expect Cooper to leave Plymouth Argyle this summer, unless he does a U-turn and signs a new contract.”

Cashing in on Michael Cooper would be in Plymouth Argyle's best interests

Whilst it would be frustrating for Plymouth to lose one of their best players, they can't afford to pass up the chance of bringing in £3million for Cooper, especially as there's a real possibility they will lose him for nothing next year.

If Plymouth brought in £3 million for Cooper, it could be reinvested into Rooney's squad, and it will allow the club to make a number of signings.

Michael Cooper's career at Plymouth Argyle - Transfermarkt Season Appearances Clean Sheets Goals Conceded 2017/18 1 1 0 2018/19 2 1 5 2019/20 4 2 5 2020/21 52 12 88 2021/22 52 22 51 2022/23 31 11 37 2023/24 19 6 24

The 24-year-old is clearly well thought of at Home Park, as seen by the club trying to make him their highest paid player in history, but if that's not enough to convince him to stay, Plymouth can't really do much more.

It would be a silly decision to keep him at the club this summer and lose him for nothing next year, so as much as it may hurt, Plymouth should look to sell the shot-stopper in the coming weeks.