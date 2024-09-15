Norwich City will surely be scrambling to get a new contract sorted for goalkeeper Angus Gunn, whose current deal expires in the summer of 2025.

Gunn joined the Canaries for an initial fee in the region of £5 million in 2021, three years after spending a season on loan initially with the Norfolk outfit, and the Scotsman has been a main-stay in-between the sticks since the 2022-23 campaign after displacing Tim Krul.

Therefore, you would think that Norwich sporting director Ben Knapper must be planning on cementing a new contract for the 28-year-old after a successful time with his hometown club.

Gunn has started every game in the Championship so far this season in the Canaries' mediocre start under new boss Johannes Hoff Thorup, with the 'keeper claiming just one clean sheet in a 1-0 victory away at Coventry City.

As he continues to protect the Norwich goal though, it's surely a given that a new contract will be on the table in the near future.

Carlton Palmer: Norwich City must sort Angus Gunn contract "sooner rather than later"

Former England international midfielder turned pundit Carlton Palmer believes that Gunn needs to be offered a fresh contract soon as possible, as a saga could provide an unwelcome distraction to Norwich's season.

"Gunn is in the final year of his contract at Norwich. He signed for the Canaries in July 2021 and his contract expires in the summer of 2025," Palmer said when speaking to Football League World.

"He signed from Southampton, and at 25-years-old was looking for game time, but fell short as a second choice option with Tim Krul in the sticks.

"The last two seasons have seen him become number one at Carrow Road. The goalkeeper played 30 times in the second tier in 2022/23, and his game time has increased significantly after his 42 appearances in the Championship last season, keeping 12 clean sheets.

"He signed a four-year deal with no further agreement as it stands, but I would be surprised if Norwich aren't going to sit down and tie Gunn to a new deal.

"Of course, Norwich were in the play-offs last season, and they have a solid keeper, and I'm sure Norwich are looking to get him tied down to a long-term contract.

"You don't want that disruption during the season, when you're looking to get promoted and players are out of contract, you know when the January window arrives, players heads could be turned. You don't want that as a distraction.

"I really do find it hard with football clubs when they know the situation. Why would you let a player get down to their last year on their contract?

"I understand that with some players it would be difficult to get them to sign a new deal.

"With Norwich, though, at the moment, they are four points off the play-offs, and you would want to keep your best players. I'd be surprised if they don't get it sorted sooner rather than later."

Related Norwich City player tipped to be potential Joe Hart replacement at Celtic Alan McInally has claimed Norwich City's Angus Gunn could be a good option for Celtic to replace Joe Hart in goal.

Angus Gunn contract extension could be vital for Norwich City's season

Every team looking to take their step-up to the Premier League needs to assert a goalkeeper who knows the club as their number one.

Gunn has been a reliable option for Norwich over the years, and has a great connection with the fans. Being from Norwich has its advantages also.

Angus Gunn's Norwich City Stats Since 2021 - As Per FootyStats Season Appearances Clean sheets 2024/25 (As of 15/9/2024) 7 1 2023/24 49 13 2022/23 34 7 2021/22 12 2

Being 28, he still has plenty of time to reach his prime in terms of goalkeeping, especially considering he has international pedigree under his belt and Premier League experience, which could be a big help if the Canaries were to get promoted.

The fee they paid for him suggests it would be extremely silly to let him go for free, especially since there has been interest from Rangers in the past, and Celtic have also been urged to look into the goalkeeper's situation by Alan McInally.

Gunn is a vital component of this current Norwich team, and Knapper should make sure they keep hold of him for the future - it's not a guarantee though that the stopper would put pen to paper.