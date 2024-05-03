Jamal Lowe is set to become a free agent this summer when his AFC Bournemouth contract expires, and he's already attracting the attention of plenty of sides in the Championship.

The 29-year-old forward has reportedly attracted interest from Norwich, Ipswich, Middlesbrough, Watford, Millwall, Derby County and Portsmouth, so he certainly won't be short of options this summer.

The attacker has plenty of Championship experience following spells in the second tier with Wigan, Swansea, Bournemouth and QPR, and he's currently back on loan with Swansea, where he was the joint winner of the club's golden boot award at their recent awards night.

Lowe would make a good addition to most sides in the Championship, and there's no surprise he has so many clubs chasing his signature. The former PE teacher is set for a busy summer as he assesses his options to find a new club prior to the 2024/25 season.

Carlton Palmer on Norwich City's interest in Jamal Lowe

Former England international and current EFL pundit Carlton Palmer believes that Jamal Lowe would be a good signing for Norwich City, particularly if Jon Rowe was to leave, but the Canaries are set to face a battle for his signature this summer.

Speaking to Football League World, Palmer said: "Norwich City, Ipswich, Middlesbrough, Watford and Millwall are all keen on taking the Jamaican international Jamal Lowe on a free transfer when his contract at Bournemouth expires at the end of the season.

"Norwich City could be looking at him as a replacement for Jon Rowe. He’s proven at Championship level, it hasn’t quite happened for him in the Premier League, he left Swansea initially and joined Bournemouth for £1.5million, and it’s not quite worked out for him at that level.

“But he’s impressed on loan at Swansea this season, and he’s available on a free, so whoever is able to get him in will do really well.

“I don’t know whether he can hit the heights of 20 or 25 goals, but he’s certainly worth a bet on a free transfer for all of these clubs interested at Championship level. Obviously, Ipswich might be back in the Premier League, but Kieffer Moore is set to return to Bournemouth unless they can do a deal to bring him in on a permanent basis.

"Norwich City are close to being in the play-offs, and if they miss out on promotion, they’ll be looking to improve on what they’ve done this season next year and Jamal will be one of those they’ll be looking for.

“It’ll be interesting to see who gets his signature, but there’s a lot of interest in Jamal and rightly so because he’s available on a free, and he’s an experienced player at this level.”

Jamal Lowe has been solid for Swansea City this season

Jamal Lowe hasn't reached the same heights at Swansea as he did during his previous spell at the club, but he's come up with some big moments like a goal to seal victory against bitter rivals Cardiff City, and is still their joint top goalscorer this season.

He has improved as the season has gone on, and he's been back to his best for Swansea City in recent weeks. This has clearly been enough to attract the interest of Norwich City and other Championship clubs, and you'd hazard a guess that Lowe won't struggle to find a new club this summer.

Jamal Lowe's 2023/24 Championship season - Fotmob Appearances 34 Minutes played 2,230 Goals 9 Assists 3 Pass accuracy 71.2% Chances created 17 Cross accuracy 13.5% Dribble success 36.5% Touches in opposition box 120 Fouls won 31

With plenty of second tier experience and a promotion to the Premier League on his CV, Lowe is a very experienced campaigner at this level, and he's shown that, despite turning 30 in July, he's still able to use his pace to beat defenders and score goals.

Norwich City should be monitoring Jamal Lowe's situation this summer as there's no doubt that he would be a very useful addition to David Wagner's side if they failed to win promotion this season.