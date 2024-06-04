Highlights Adam Idah returns to Norwich City after loan at Celtic, sparking interest for permanent deal.

Norwich City new boss wants to assess Idah before making any decisions on his future.

Ex-England international Carlton Palmer advocates for Norwich to keep Idah for promotion push.

After a successful loan spell at Celtic, Adam Idah is set to return to parent club Norwich City when pre-season training gets underway in the coming weeks.

Idah joined the Bhoys on loan in January, but there was no option to buy included, which means that despite impressing at Celtic Park, he'll return to Norwich over the summer months.

Sky Sports reporter Anthony Joseph posted on X that Celtic want to sign the striker on a permanent deal this summer, but new Norwich boss Johannes Hoff Thorup wants to see what the 23-year-old can do before sanctioning any deal.

The Republic of Ireland international is clearly a gifted player, as his time at Celtic showed, so with that in mind, it's sensible that the Canaries' new boss wants to take a look at what he can do this summer.

Carlton Palmer believes Norwich City should consider keeping Adam Idah

Former England international and current pundit Carlton Palmer believes Norwich City are doing the right thing by running the rule over Adam Idah this summer, and that it might be the wrong decision if they choose to sell him.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer said: "Norwich City are going to have a look at Adam Idah in pre-season before deciding whether to complete the £6million deal (to join Celtic.)

"I think that’s absolutely the right call. Adam went up to Celtic and has done fantastic and has got his confidence back, playing exceptionally well. Why would you let a player go when you want to get promotion out of the Championship?

“There’s a new manager in place now, and a new manager will have different opinions about players. He is a talented player, there’s no doubt about that, and he’s proved that as he’s gone up to Celtic.

“He looks back to his very best, and it’s a player that you’ve got on your books that you haven’t got to go out and buy.

“Of course it makes sense to see how it goes in pre-season, see if he’s happy, because that’s a big thing in football these days, and is he happy to continue playing for Norwich?

"If he is, and he’s content and playing regularly, then it’s happy days and a win-win for both parties.”

Adam Idah showed what he's capable of during his time at Celtic

Adam Idah's loan spell at Celtic was a huge success, and despite only starting seven of his 19 appearances, he managed to score nine goals, helping the club win the league and cup double.

Idah stepped up and scored some huge goals during his time at Celtic Park, including one in a 3-3 draw away to Rangers which helped keep their bitter rivals at arms length in the title race, and also bagged a late winner in the Scottish Cup final against Rangers.

Adam Idah's time at Celtic - Transfermarkt Competition P G A Scottish Premiership 10 7 2 Scottish Premiership Top Six Split 5 1 0 Scottish Cup 4 1 0 TOTAL 19 9 2

This has helped to make him incredibly popular amongst Celtic supporters, and the vast majority of the club's supporters would love to see Idah signed permanently.

However, after impressing so much at Celtic Park, Norwich may decide to keep him next season, and they're doing a sensible thing by letting their new boss take a look at him first.

The striker could be a huge asset for the club in any battle for promotion next season, and they should think twice about selling him this summer.

Idah's time at Celtic has shown what he's capable of, and if he can replicate that at Norwich next season, they're onto a winner.