Carlton Palmer has claimed that Reading centre-back Tyler Bindon would be a shrewd addition for Norwich City in January if Grant Hanley does depart the club.

Johannes Hoff Thorup has opened the door to Hanley’s exit in the new year, with the defender coming into the final months of his contract with the Canaries.

The Scot has struggled for game time under Thorup, with his last appearance coming against Cardiff City in November - Jose Cordoba, Shane Duffy and Callum Doyle are all ahead of him in the pecking order at the current moment.

Meanwhile, it has been reported by journalist Darren Witcoop that Norwich are eyeing a move for Bindon in January, although they face competition from the likes of Blackburn Rovers for his services - Football League World previously revealed that Coventry City, Hull and Watford are all keeping tabs on the New Zealand international too.

Carlton Palmer makes Norwich City, Grant Hanley departure claim

Palmer has highlighted Hanley’s lack of playing time as a key reason behind his looming departure, having played just three league games so far this season.

While he believes the defender will be missed by Thorup, he understands the need for the 33-year-old to move on.

“Grant Hanley looks like he’s going to be allowed to leave Norwich City in the January transfer window,” Palmer told Football League World.

“The Scottish international has not started a Championship game under Johannes Thorup since the opening week of the season.

“And he’s behind the likes of Shane Duffy and Jose Cordoba in the pecking order and he’s out of contract at the end of the season.

“It’s a difficult one, I think it’s fair to say that the manager would like to keep him.

“He said himself that he’d like to keep him, he’s a leader and captain, he’s extremely experienced, he’s trained well and is doing well.

“But he understands that the player wants to play first team football on a regular basis, so it’s likely that he’s going to move on from the football club.”

Norwich City told to push for Tyler Bindon deal

Palmer also added that Reading starlet Bindon would be a shrewd addition for Norwich, if they can win the congested race for his signature.

“One of the players Norwich City are keeping tabs on is Reading centre-back Tyler Bindon,” Palmer said.

“There’s been a lot of clubs watching the New Zealand international, he’s still only 19 years of age, and is one of the first names on the team sheet for Reading.

“So, he’s one of those that they’re keeping tabs on.

“He looks like he could have a very, very good future ahead of him, the likes of Coventry City, Hull City and Watford are all monitoring a deal for the centre-back.

“He shows maturity beyond his years on the pitch, he’s extremely intelligent both off and on the ball, so I think he would be a shrewd addition to the squad at Carrow Road.

“However, there will be no shortage of competition when it comes to his signature.

“It would be a shrewd bit of business for Norwich City, if they can pull it off.”

Tyler Bindon signing would be a strong January transfer move for Thorup

The January transfer window can be a difficult period for clubs to find good value, but Bindon’s arrival would be a good opportunity for a number of Championship sides.

The defender has impressed in League One with Reading under difficult circumstances and could be ready to make the jump up.

The youngster will surely want guarantees surrounding his game time, particularly given how little Hanley has played.

And Hanley’s departure would open up a space in the squad quite nicely for Bindon, so it could be the right next step for the club to make.