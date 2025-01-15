Carlton Palmer has stated that he expects Emmanuel Latte Lath to leave Middlesbrough this January amid an influx of interest in the striker.

The 26-year-old has scored 10 goals in the Championship so far this season, and this has led to him being placed on West Ham United's shortlist after Graham Potter was appointed manager of the Irons last week.

However, the Premier League side will face a battle from the MLS, with Atlanta United tabling a bid of £20m, according to The Daily Mail.

The Northern Echo has reported that Middlesbrough are waiting to see the impact that this bid will have, and whether other clubs will come in before deciding on Latte Lath's future, with Leeds United and Ipswich Town also showing an interest. But, the Whites do not look to be able to match that bid.

Palmer makes Latte Lath prediction as Atlanta close in

A slow start to the campaign for the striker was a huge worry for Boro, but he has quickly found form, and he is on target to score more than the 16 goals that he did last season.

However, with that comes interest from higher divisions, and Michael Carrick will have to do all he can to try and entice Latte Lath into staying at the Riverside Stadium.

But, for former England and Sheffield Wednesday midfielder, Carlton Palmer, it seems unlikely that the Ivorian will stay with Middlesbrough after this month.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, he said: "It's reported that MLS side Atlanta have made a record bid for Middlesbrough's star Emmanuel Latte Lath. What they're trying to do is steal Latte Lath from Leeds, Ipswich and West Ham who are all interested in the Ivory Coast international. But Middlesborough are yet to accept the bid and recognise importance of Latte Lath’s goals.

"The 26-year-old Ivorian has scored 10 goals in 26 games this season and the £20m offer would be a record for an MLS side, but it includes add-ons. Leeds United, Ipswich and West Ham have all shown interest, but Leeds may be out of this due to Financial Fair Play.

"It's a difficult one. I mean Middlesbrough are fifth and are in the play-offs, they need somebody who scores goals. He does do well, but his agent's been making a lot of noise about him moving on from Middlesbrough. I suppose it depends on what Michael Carrick thinks, and he will speak to the player and see how he feels about committing his future to the football club.

"It's evident to me that Latte Lath will move on from Middlesbrough this season. We know how good Steve Gibson is, we know how great he's been with the football club, so, it might be a case of balancing the books."

Palmer continued: "They brought in the likes of Rav van den Berg, Latte Lath and Finn Azaz, and it might just be a case that they have to trade again. This is something that Michael Carrick has been used to, they have to fall in line with PSR. So, it might be a case that they have to move him on and bring somebody else in.

"They would already been looking for replacements, because his agent was making a lot of noises about him moving on, but he continues to score goals. He continues to be an important part of Middlesbrough.

"There is the age factor and when you look at where he is now, is it the right time to move him? Being at the age of 26, is it the right time to move him on? But it also depends on who you can bring into the football club.

"I think, for me, if you're getting bids of over £20m, I'd move him on and look to bring in a replacement."

Middlesbrough will find it hard to keep hold of Latte Lath

With no guarantee of winning promotion, it would not be a surprise to see Latte Lath push for a move to a higher division, and while the opportunity to play in the MLS will be exciting, for the good of his own career he must find a move to the Premier League.

West Ham could be the perfect place for him to blossom, and if a bid is placed, then the 26-year-old may find himself at the London Stadium by the end of the month.

Emmanuel Latte Lath Middlesbrough stats 2024/25 (as per FotMob)* Appearances (starts) 26 (17) Minutes played 1557 Goals (assists) 10 (2) xG 9.26 Shots (on target) 48 (21) Dribbles completed 22 Pass accuracy 77% Touches (in opposition box) 489 (109) Recoveries 24 *Stats correct as of 14/01/2025

Leaving for Atlanta is not a step-up, and seeing out the season as a Middlesbrough player would benefit his career more. However, a £20m bid is hard to turn down for a Championship side, and the next few weeks will be crucial to Boro's chances of finishing in the play-offs.