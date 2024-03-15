Former England international Carlton Palmer believes that Marc Leonard needs to prioritise game-time as a host of EFL clubs line up to sign the Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder in the summer window.

Marc Leonard transfer latest

The 22-year-old is contracted to the Seagulls, but he has understandably had to go out on loan to get game time, and he spent the previous campaign with Northampton, impressing as they won promotion from League Two.

Therefore, a return to Sixfields was arranged, and Leonard has taken to the third tier with ease, as he continues to make a big impact for Jon Brady’s side.

Leonard has particularly shone in the last six weeks, as he’s managed four goals and three assists since the start of February.

Unsurprisingly, this form is putting him on the radar of clubs at a higher level, with Fabrizio Romano claiming that Preston, Swansea City and Portsmouth are all monitoring the player, and Coventry City are also thought to be admirers.

Carlton Palmer urges Marc Leonard to make Portsmouth move

Given the quality of Brighton’s squad and their ambition to become European regulars, it seems highly unlikely that Leonard will force his way into Roberto de Zerbi’s thinking.

With that in mind, a summer move could be just what Leonard needs as he looks to continue to develop and improve his game.

The level of interest in the midfielder suggests he could have a big decision to make, but ex-England international Palmer has told FLW that Leonard must pick a club that will give him the minutes on the pitch that he needs at this stage of his career.

“Marc was integral to Northampton’s promotion last season and he caught the eye. He agreed to extend his contract at Brighton before going back to Northampton and he continues to impress, so this has got other clubs interested.

“It seems although he signed a deal, he’s no nearer the Brighton first-team, and at 22-years-old, this might be a chance to go out and play in the Championship.

“Portsmouth are going great guns in League One and look like getting promotion, so this will be an opportunity for him to go and get first-team football, and this would be a great club for him to play at.

“Obviously, you want to play at the highest level you can, and you look at Coventry, who are on the brink of the play-offs, but you don’t want to move to a club where you’re not going to play.

"Coventry would suit his style of play, but Portsmouth would guarantee him more football and the owners have shown their ambition so they could then mount an attack in the Championship.

“I think Portsmouth would be a great fit for him to go and play.”

League One Table (As it stands March 14th) Team P GD Pts 1 PORTSMOUTH 38 30 80 2 Derby County 38 34 75 3 Bolton Wanderers 38 29 74 4 Peterborough 37 29 71 5 Barnsley 37 22 70

Leonard will finish the season with Northampton - who are back in action at Wycombe on Saturday - before returning to Brighton in the summer.

His contract with the Premier League side runs until 2025, albeit the Seagulls have an optional one-year extension alongside that as well, so he will have just 12 months left when the window opens if that is not triggered.

It's very likely though that with the amount of transfer interest in him ahead of the summer, Leonard will take the chance to move on and carve his own path out instead of being a reserve at the Amex Stadium.