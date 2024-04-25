Highlights Leicester City on the brink of Premier League return, but Jamie Vardy's future remains uncertain.

Carlton Palmer supports Vardy staying for his experience in potential relegation fight.

Vardy's goal-scoring record proves he can still contribute, but his contract situation presents challenges.

Leicester City are just one win away from making an immediate return to the Premier League after being relegated from the top-flight of English football last season.

It looked as if the Foxes were going to canter to the league title and were miles clear at the top at one point, but despite faltering in recent months, it looks as if they've done enough to reach the Premier League.

If and when the club are promoted, it's set to be a busy summer at the King Power Stadium and players like veteran striker Jamie Vardy will see his deal expire this summer.

It remains to be seen whether the Foxes will keep hold of Vardy, and it could come down to whether the club are able to buy better players this summer, with Leicester recently being charged for a breach of profit and sustainability rules which could impact any summer business.

Carlton Palmer backs Jamie Vardy to sign a new deal at Leicester City

Former England international and current pundit Carlton Palmer believes that Leicester City should keep Jamie Vardy next season as his experience could be invaluable in a Premier League relegation battle.

The former England international told Football League World: "Leicester City are said to be waiting until the end of the season to hold talks with Jamie Vardy.

"The sanctions they received has made it impossible for the manager to talk about the re-signing of players, or signing players as they start to prepare for life in the Premier League - they’re now just one win away from a return.

"Jamie Vardy has scored 18 goals in 35 appearances in all competitions, but has only started 16 league games. It’s a difficult one. Vardy’s not playing regularly in the Championship, which means he won’t play regularly in the Premier League, so, therefore, the problem is where does re-signing him stand the club financially.

"He’s had such a good career, he’s got a good relationship with the manager who made him captain, and I’m all for keeping experienced players at the football club. Far too often clubs get rid of experienced players.

“It’s going to be difficult enough to stay up in the Premier League next season, and if they’ve got problems trying to buy players in, then I think it would be the right decision to keep Jamie Vardy, but that’s got to work out financially for the club and for Jamie, too."

Palmer also believes that despite his age, the 37-year-old wouldn't be short of suitors this summer, and that the player could still be effective in the Premier League.

He said: "There would be no shortage of offers to take Jamie Vardy in the Championship, so I think keeping him is the sensible option given that they are going to have a problem signing players, and may well have to sell players like Dewsbury-Hall to balance the books.

“Jamie’s still got that pace, and he’s adapted his game, so he can still get in those positions to score goals.”

Jamie Vardy situation has given Leicester City a real conundrum

Despite only starting 16 league games, Jamie Vardy has scored 18 times this season, which shows he can still be prolific when given the opportunity.

Jamie Vardy's 2023/24 season at Leicester City - Transfermarkt Competition P G A Championship 33 16 2 FA Cup 1 1 0 League Cup 1 1 0 Accurate as of 25th April 2024

Obviously, Vardy's age means he can't start every single game, but with the Foxes looking likely to be promoted, the 37-year-old could probably still a job from the bench in the Premier League, where there are fewer games than the Championship.

The player doesn't seem ready to retire, and money doesn't seem to be a deciding factor for Vardy after he reportedly turned down a move to Saudi Arabia last year, so a one-year deal on less money could be a way to keep him at the club without breaking the bank.

However, finishing his Leicester career on a high after leading the club to the Premier League, and potentially the Championship title could be a fitting way to end his career at the King Power, and it gives Enzo Maresca a real dilemma.

With just two games left of the season, it seems as if both Vardy and Leicester are yet to make up their minds, and his contract situation has given the club a real conundrum.