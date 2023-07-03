Leeds United were reported to have "made an approach" for Regis Le Bris of French side Lorient to be their new manager over the weekend, according to French journalist Mohamed Toubache-Ter via Get French Football.

It was reported last month that Leeds were keen on Le Bris as a potential option, but he was said to be close to taking over at fellow Ligue 1 side OGC Nice.

That didn't materialise, leaving the door open for the 47-year-old to take the reins at Elland Road if Leeds reignited their interest in the Le Bris.

The Whites have been in the hunt for a new manager after they chose to part ways with Sam Allardyce at the end of the 2022/23 season.

Leeds' new hierarchy headed by 49ers Enterprises are searching for a coach to get them back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, after the last campaign culminated in relegation after a three-year stint in the top-flight.

Offering his reaction to the news, former England international midfielder Carlton Palmer feels as though Daniel Farke is the obvious choice for Leeds to bring in, and to avoid the more left-field option of Le Bris, due to his lack of second tier experience.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, he said: "Leeds have reportedly been linked with Regis Le Bris as their new head coach.

"Although Le Bris is forging a growing reputation as head coach, I think at this juncture where Leeds are looking to bounce back to the Premier League, it is too risky.

"They need an experienced head coach who has tasted promotion.

"Daniel Farke for me is the outstanding candidate of the names mentioned so far.

"He has romped the division twice, and would likely have a bigger budget to work than on the two previous occasions when he got Norwich promotion."

Who suits Leeds better Le Bris or Farke?

Palmer is right to point out that Farke is the obvious choice at this stage, and his experience of the second tier is evidently a must.

That isn't to say Farke will be a guarantee of promotion for Leeds, but the German is the best bet available to the Whites who is out of work right now.

Farke's philosophy and style of play will also excite the fanbase as well, given he led Norwich to promotion whilst also being one of the most entertaining sides in the division.