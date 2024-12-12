Carlton Palmer has told Leeds United to keep hold of Illan Meslier in the upcoming January transfer window, despite interest from French club Stade Rennes.

The Ligue Un club have identified the six-foot-five shot-stopper as a target, but the Whites are unlikely to let him leave next month with the battle for automatic promotion heating up as the festive period nears.

Nevertheless, there will still be some fears for Daniel Farke that interest in his players in the coming weeks could upset the balance of his team, and he will need to keep hold of his key stars to ensure they remain in the top two in the final months of the season.

Palmer makes Meslier, Stade Rennes verdict

Leeds currently sit 2nd behind Sheffield United in the Championship table, and after winning five of their last six games, they have reaffirmed their grip on an automatic spot for now.

The Whites had a difficult summer transfer window and lost a lot of talent, with the likes of Archie Gray, Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter all heading to the Premier League. With the window opening back up next month, they will want to avoid a repeat, and ensure that those who are crucial to their success remain.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, former England and Sheffield Wednesday midfielder, Palmer, has weighed in with his thoughts on whether the Yorkshire club should cash in on the goalkeeper, and what he would be worth.

He told FLW: "Leeds United’s young, talented goalkeeper Illan Meslier, the 24-year-old, is attracting attention from Ligue Un side Rennes.

"There's always going to be rumours and there's always going to be talk about players moving on, especially when the club's doing as well as what they are, and he's been outstanding. He's recovered from the mistake he made against Sunderland to keep seven clean sheets since, he's an outstanding goalkeeper.

"But he's supposed to be very, very happy at Leeds United. He's convinced that he wants to help Leeds United get back to the Premier League this season, and they're well on course for that, so I don't believe Leeds United should cash in during the transfer window. I really don't, unless they get a ridiculous offer for the player."

Palmer continued: "I would think for a young player who's very talented and is probably going to go on and be the number one French goalkeeper, they’ll be looking for at least £20m-£25m for him if they were to let him go.

"But if they're back in the Premier League next season then I'm sure Meslier will be happy if he's plying his trade there. So, I don't think they should cash in, but as we've seen before, obviously, if Leeds go up, they won't have to worry about Financial Fair Play or anything like that.

"Obviously, if they don't get promotion this season, then they will look to sell, but we'll have to wait and see. I don't think they should cash in on him in the January transfer window whatsoever. They're going great guns at the moment and there's no need for them to sell, and I don't believe they need to sell anybody else at this moment in time."

Meslier is talented but not irreplaceable

While the 24-year-old is enjoying a good season, there is no doubt that Leeds would be able to find an ample replacement for him if they are given enough time.

This is why it is perhaps more likely that they will keep hold of him in January, and if they are to sell Meslier, they will do it in the summer when they have longer to find a new goalkeeper to fill the void that he will leave.

Illan Meslier Leeds United Stats 2024/25 (FotMob)* Appearances 20 Clean Sheets 11 Goals Conceded 14 Save Percentage 67.4% Goals Prevented -0.95 Errors Leading to Goals 1 Pass Accuracy 77.2% High Claims 16 *Stats correct as of 12/12/2024

It is clear that the Frenchman wants to play top flight football once again, and if the Whites are so keen on keeping him, they will have to win promotion. However, he has made multiple mistakes during his time at Elland Road and is not always reliable.

His costly mistake against Sunderland in October will still play on the minds of supporters, and if they are to mount a true challenge for a top two finish, he has to work these out of his game. Nevertheless, with the lack of time available in January to bring in another goalkeeper, it seems unlikely that Leeds will sell Meslier.