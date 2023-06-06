Carlton Palmer believes Everton need better quality than Burnley’s Wout Weghorst this summer.

Will Everton sign Burnley’s Wout Weghorst?

According to talkSPORT, Sean Dyche is keen on a reunion with the Dutch striker after it became clear that he won’t be staying on at Manchester United.

The now Everton boss signed Weghorst in January last year, when he was in charge at Turf Moor, in the hope he could keep the club up.

The Dutchman helped improve their attack slightly but couldn’t stop the Clarets from sliding into the Championship.

Weghorst spent the first half of this season on loan at Turkish side Besiktas, where he scored eight goals in 16 appearances.

Erik ten Hag then signed the striker in January this year, as Man United were light at the top end of the pitch.

However, that loan move never worked out, and he will return to Burnley for pre-season this summer.

When does Wout Weghorst's contract expire at Burnley?

Weghorst still has two years remaining on his deal at the club, and with Vincent Kompany keen on strengthening his side further, there doesn’t seem to be a place for the striker.

Everton were a side that lacked quality and depth in the final third this season, and it is an area that Dyche will know he needs to improve in.

The Toffees retained their Premier League status by the skin of their teeth, but uncertainty in terms of ownership means their summer plans are up in the air.

There has been conflicted reports regarding Everton’s interest, with Sky Sports News editor Alan Myers stating the Toffees are not keen on signing Weghorst this summer.

What has Carlton Palmer said?

Here at FLW, we asked EFL pundit Carlton Palmer for his thoughts on Everton’s interest, and he believes there are better options out there for the club.

He told FLW: “One of the areas where Everton were short this season was upfront, with only (Dominic) Calvert-Lewin available as a striker, and he was injured for the most part the season.

“They're looking to address that situation, and they are considering making a move for Wout Weghorst, who was on loan from Burnley at Manchester United.

“While his hold up play is decent, he scored just two goals in 31 appearances in all competitions, personally I think Everton need better quality through the door, but Sean’s hands might be tied with the money he has at his disposal to bring in recruits in the summer.”