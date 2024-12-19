Kevin Nolan is reportedly in contention for the vacant managerial position at Bristol Rovers, which Carlton Palmer believes would not be a gamble to hire the former West Ham United coach.

The latest comes via Football Insider, who claim that Nolan is one of the names under consideration by Bristol Rovers as they continue their search for a replacement for Matt Taylor following his sacking on Monday.

Lee Cattermole and David Horseman are set to take charge of Rovers on an interim basis when they host Wrexham on Saturday, but the hunt for Taylor's permanent successor is well underway, and Nolan is in the frame.

Taylor won 19 of his 57 games in charge of the Gas, drawing seven and losing 31, and he departs with the club sitting 20th in the League One table, just two points clear of the relegation zone, having been with the club for just under a year.

Carlton Palmer's verdict on Kevin Nolan link to Bristol Rovers

Ex-England international and current EFL pundit Carlton Palmer believes Nolan would be a good appointment for Rovers in their current predicament, citing Nolan's contacts higher up the food chain as a way to improve the squad with loan additions next month.

Speaking to Football League World, he said: "Kevin Nolan, the former assistant to David Moyes at West Ham, is in the frame for the vacant Bristol Rovers job.

"Bristol Rovers parted company with Matt Taylor last week and are in the hunt for a new manager, and Kevin Nolan's name has surfaced along with others.

"Kevin is keen to revive his managerial career after previously managing Leyton Orient and Notts County.

"He led Notts to the League Two play-offs. Nolan is one of those who is a team player.

"I always think a team player is always somebody who can be a really good manager. He's been assistant to David Moyes where they have enjoyed great success together and he gets on really well with the players.

"He's got a great name in the game itself, and I don't believe it's a gamble.

"I know Bristol Rovers are just outside the relegation places, but I think he'd be a good appointment to bring somebody fresh in like Kevin Nolan.

"He's got good contacts in the game, so he should be able to get good loanees out of football clubs; that's what you want as a manager of lower league clubs.

"He comes with a good résumé and is a good character, so I think it would not be a gamble but would be a great bit of business by Bristol Rovers if they appointed him."

Kevin Nolan's managerial career so far

After an illustrious career that saw him represent the likes of Bolton Wanderers, Newcastle United, and latterly West Ham, Nolan took his first steps into management when he was appointed player-manager of Leyton Orient in January 2016.

His spell didn't last long but he returned to management with Notts County in January 2017, and after keeping the club in League Two in the 2016/17 campaign, he guided his side to a fifth-placed finish the following season, but they were beaten in the play-off semi-finals by Coventry City under Mark Robins.

Unfortunately, after picking up just one point from the first five games of the following campaign, Nolan was dismissed by the Magpies in August 2018. After a stint with Moyes at his former club, the 42-year-old has been acting as the interim assistant head coach of England U-20 side since August.

However, he is believed to be keen to become a number one again, and he could be set to be given that opportunity with Bristol Rovers.

They sit just above the relegation zone and the board cannot afford to get this appointment wrong. Nolan will hope to increase his reputation further by guiding them to a more secure league position if he is appointed.