Despite being relegated to League One, Birmingham City remain ambitious, and they're looking to do business this summer to ensure they make an immediate return to the Championship.

Blues have recently been linked with a move for Plymouth Argyle centre-back Dan Scarr as Chris Davies looks to strengthen his squad ahead of a first season in the third tier in 30 years.

Related Birmingham City transfer latest: Dan Scarr, Joe Morrell battle, Bojan Miovski There have been plenty of rumours flying around regarding potential signings at St Andrew's in recent days.

Bromsgrove-born Scarr is a self-confessed Birmingham City supporter, and actually spent time at the club between 2017 and 2019 after being signed from nearby non-league outfit Stourbridge.

His time at St. Andrew's saw him fail to break into the first-team, playing just once for the club, but since leaving for Walsall in January 2019, he has undoubtedly improved as a player.

Carlton Palmer on Birmingham City's interest in Dan Scarr

Former England international and current pundit Carlton Palmer believes that Scarr would be a good signing for Birmingham City, but questions whether Wayne Rooney's Plymouth side will be willing to let him leave given he featured regularly in the Championship last season.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer said: "Birmingham City are interested in signing experienced 29-year-old centre-back Dan Scarr from Plymouth Argyle.

"His contract is set to expire in a year’s time. Dan fell out of favour under Ian Foster, but returned to the Plymouth side for the last six games of the Championship, and they managed to escape relegation, and stay in the Championship, while Birmingham City fell into League One.

“Dan Scarr is an experienced centre-back with a big presence, and it remains to be seen whether Wayne Rooney will let him go or not.

“It’s interesting to see that Dan is a former Birmingham City player, so if they were able to pull this deal off, he knows the surroundings really well and has been promoted out of League One, so with that, he brings experience and brings a presence.

"Given his impact towards the end of last season, it remains to be seen if Rooney will let him go at the end of the season as he helped Plymouth stay in the league.

“He’d be a smart signing for Birmingham City, but we’ll have to wait and see what happens. He won promotion to the Championship in 2023, playing 109 times in total for Plymouth Argyle.

"We’ll wait and see if the Bromsgrove-born Scarr will be heading on his way back to Birmingham City. He’d be a shrewd signing in League One, but let's wait and see."

Dan Scarr would be a great signing for Birmingham City

There's no doubt that Scarr has become a much better player since leaving Birmingham five-and-a-half years ago, and it could be the perfect time to return to St Andrew's.

As a Birmingham fan, Scarr would likely relish the chance to return to the club, and he'll feel as if they never saw the best of him and that he's got unfinished business there having only played once during his previous two-year spell.

Dan Scarr's career path Club Seasons Causeway United 2013-14 Redditch 2014-15 Stourbridge 2015-17 Birmingham City 2017-19 Wycome Wanderers (Loan) 2017-18 Walsall 2019-21 Plymouth Argyle 2021-

The 29-year-old has a League One title-winning campaign on his CV, so his experience would be a huge boost to the Blues side, and he's still a decent age for his centre-back, which will mean he's got more to give.

With less than a year left on his contract at Home Park, a move for Scarr is likely to be affordable, and wouldn't break the bank for Blues' owners Knighthead Capital.

Birmingham will be eyeing automatic promotion and the League One title, and Scarr could be the ideal signing to help them do so, given his experience in recent years.