Ex-England international Carlton Palmer believes it is going to be a tight race for the signature of Tyrese Campbell this summer, but has tipped Glasgow Rangers to fend off interest from West Bromwich Albion and Cardiff City among others.

The former Stoke City man is a free agent after his contract at the bet365 Stadium came to an end earlier in the summer, leading to a whole host of clubs looking to swoop for the striker’s services.

As well as the Baggies and the Bluebirds, Queens Park Rangers, Sheffield United and Preston North End have also been linked with the 24-year-old in recent weeks, after his association with the Potters came to an end.

Carlton Palmer tips Rangers to fend off West Brom, Cardiff City for Tyrese Campbell

The son of the late former Arsenal and Everton front-man Kevin found the net four times in 24 appearances for City last season whilst struggling with injuries at times, and Palmer believes long-term admirers Rangers could be the ones to lure him to Glasgow this summer.

The Ibrox outfit have been interested in Campbell for quite some time now, with their initial courtship beginning back in 2020, although the striker decided to stay with the the Staffordshire outft at the time.

But since the forward decided to opt for pastures new this summer, a whole host of extra clubs have staked their claim for the striker, with a number of Championship outfits with play-off aspirations showing their hands.

Despite the plethora of interest in England, former Sheffield Wednesday man Palmer believes the former England youth international could opt for a move north of the border in the coming weeks.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer said: “Tyrese Campbell is a wanted man, he has now become a free agent from Stoke City after he was unable to agree a contract with them.

“He’s 24, so he’s nowhere near the twilight of his career, the big contract comes when you’re 28 or 29, but when you’re a free agent, you want to go to a club where you can effect it.

“Cardiff seem to be very, very keen on the player, and a striker remains top of Erol Bulut’s wish list, as they have already completed deals for Chris Willock and Calum Chambers.

“It will be interesting to see where he ends up, I’m sure he will want to go to a club where he is going to push for promotion out of the Championship.

Tyrese Campbell's Championship Record at Stoke City (Source: Transfermarkt) Season Appearances Goals Assists 2018/19 3 - - 2019/20 33 9 2 2020/21 16 6 7 2021/22 26 4 1 2022/23 41 9 5 2023/24 23 3 1

“I know Glasgow Rangers are tight in terms of money to pay for a striker to come in to the football club, but with a free agent that opens it up a little bit because then you’ve just got to cover his salary.

“I don’t know, his dad Kevin played at West Brom, and we all know the job Carlos Corberan did there, and maybe that would be a very good move for him at this time, as I think West Brom will be pushing for the play-offs next season.

“It’s interesting to see, Cardiff finished very respectably last season, can they push for a play-off place next season? But of course, Glasgow Rangers are a massive football club, so it will be interesting to see.

“For me it would be between West Bromwich Albion and Glasgow Rangers, with Rangers being the favourite due to the past history.”

Tyrese Campbell's Stoke City salary information

Having come up through the Stoke City academy, Campbell continued to sign contracts throughout his development with the Potters, with his last deal coming back in 2020.

That four-year offering came to an end at the end of last month, some six and a half years after his first-team debut for the club back in 2018, when he came off the bench in a clash against Leicester City in the Premier League.

In terms of big earners at the club, Campbell wasn’t one of the highest - according to Capology - with his estimated £12,500 weekly wage seeing him sit at the lower end of first-team players at the club, with the likes of Wesley and Ben Wilmot said to be earning £35,000 and £20,000 respectively.

With that in mind, Campbell isn’t a player who is going to break the bank for any side this summer, and with a lack of transfer fee being needed the striker can cash in on the situation himself.

As Palmer eluded to, that situation could play into the hands of sides that don’t have the cash to throw on transfer fees this summer, but can offer handsome pay packets to their players instead.