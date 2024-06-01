Nottingham Forest man Ateef Konate will be looking for a new club this summer with the news that he will leave the City Ground upon the expiration of his contract.

The Frenchman made just three senior appearance for Forest after joining the club from Le Havre in 2020, and he failed to make a Premier League appearance for the Reds.

He spent time on loan with Oxford United during the 2022/23 season, and he's been a regular for Forest's U21 side this season, but the 23-year-old midfielder will look to make a senior breakthrough elsewhere next season.

Ateef Konate's 2023/24 season - Transfermarkt Competition P G A Premier League 2 15 5 2 EFL Trophy 4 0 1 PL2 play-offs 2 1 0

A number of clubs are said to be interested in the midfielder, with EFL clubs Leeds United, Sunderland, Derby County and Huddersfield Town all keen on him, according to AfricaFoot.

Carlton Palmer believes that Derby County would be the best fit for Ateef Konate

Former England international and current pundit Carlton Palmer believes that Paul Warne's Derby County side would provide Ateef Konate with a good chance of playing first-team football next season.

Speaking to Football League World, Palmer said: “Ateef Konate, the 23-year-old Nottingham Forest midfield player has taken to social media to tell the supporters and staff thank you as he intends to move on from Nottingham Forest next season.

“It’s not been the greatest move for Ateef. Since joining Forest, he’s failed to make a single appearance in the Premier League.

“The likes of Huddersfield, Sunderland, Derby and Leeds are all looking at Ateef, he’s going to be available on a free transfer, and he excelled at Le Havre before going to Nottingham Forest, so he needs to get his career back on track.

"He needs to be playing football. It’s looking at a club where he’s going to be given the opportunity to play football.

“Derby are having a complete re-shuffle with their playing squad. We’ve seen how Sunderland are with young players, but they’re yet to have a manager in place.

“Leeds United will be pushing for promotion next season, and they’re in need of a front player.

“Where would he fit in? I think Derby might be the ideal place for Ateef, it’s just down the road from Nottingham and Paul Warne works with young players and knows how to get the best out of them, so I think that would be a good move for him."

Ateef Konate must move to a club where he'll get regular game time

The next move is absolutely huge for Ateef Konate, and before he signs for any club he needs assurances about regular game time.

Konate has only played nine games of first-team football in his career, five of which came on loan with Oxford United in 2023, and the 23-year-old can't afford to waste any more time playing U21's football.

You'd have thought that Konate may struggle for regular first-team minutes at a Championship giant like Leeds, and he should refrain from signing for the biggest club, instead signing for a club where he'll play regularly, regardless of what division they're in.

If it means signing for a newly-promoted side like Derby, or dropping to League One with Huddersfield, the Frenchman must base his next move on playing time, rather than money or any other factor.

The 23-year-old can't waste any more time, and he risks falling behind his peers if he's not playing first-team football in the coming seasons.