Sheffield United are reportedly leading Middlesbrough and Stoke City in the race to sign Leicester City striker Tom Cannon this summer, and pundit Carlton Palmer believes that the Irish international can play a key part in any of those sides this season.

That's according to journalist Alan Nixon, as the Blades are hoping to beat Boro and Stoke to the punch for the 21-year-old striker before the window shuts.

Cannon played a bit part role in Leicester's Championship-winning season last term, often finding himself being lost in the depth that Enzo Maresca had to pick from in the striking department.

Cannon's stats (all comps), per FotMob Club Appearances Goals Leicester 16 3 Preston 21 8 Everton 6 1

But he is a player who's proven he can score goals at second tier level from his spell with Preston North End, and with the Foxes now plying their trade in the Premier League once again, regular football at the King Power this season appears unlikely for the former Everton striker.

Carlton Palmer: "Can play key part wherever he goes"

Speaking exclusively with Football League World, Palmer believes that a move to Sheffield United could be the ideal landing spot for Cannon this summer, but also states that he can become a key part for Middlesbrough and Stoke too.

Palmer said: "It appears that Sheffield United are leading the race to sign Leicester City's prolific young goalscorer Tom Cannon. They're believed to be ahead of the likes of Middlesbrough and Stoke City to get his signature.

"It's believed that Leicester are prepared to let him go if they sign Jordan Ayew, so this all depends on Leicester bringing in Ayew. If they bring him in, then it's believed that Cannon will be allowed to go out on loan.

"Chris Wilder has recruited well this summer, bringing in Kieffer Moore and Tyrese Campbell, and he's still looking to recruit another striker as they look to build a strong squad.

"Ben Brereton Diaz' loan spell came to an end, Cameron Archer left the club after one season, William Osula has returned to the Premier League, and Oli McBurnie has left too.

"So, he's looking to build a squad and have a deep level of attacking options available to him. Cannon's loan spell at Preston North End, he made 21 appearances and scored eight goals with one assist.

"At the end of the day, I think whichever side he goes to, whether it's Middlesbrough, Stoke or Sheffield United, he can be a key part because he knows where the back of the net is.

"But Leicester will want assurances about game time. They won't want him leaving and going to sit on the bench somewhere. But if you're looking at the teams that are in for him, I think a partnership with Kieffer Moore would be very, very good.

"Tyrese Campbell will have something to say about that. But, that would be a really good partnership, or maybe he plays all three of them.

"Leicester will want him to have game time, and that's the only reason they'll allow him to go out on loan. So, I think the Blades are a very, very strong squad.

"So for me, he'd probably be guaranteed game time at Middlesbrough and Stoke City, but I'd love to see him go to Sheffield United and say 'yes, I know there's competition for places, but I back myself to get in the side and to score goals'.

"Out of those three sides, who do I think is going to be at the forefront to get promotion? Sheffield United."

With Emmanuel Latte Lath, Josh Coburn and the new arrival of Tommy Conway, Middlesbrough have real strength in depth in their striking department.

So despite being linked with a move for Cannon in the past, it's difficult to see too many benefits that either party would get from the making a move to Teesside this summer, unless perhaps Boro are planning on moving Coburn on.

In the case of Sheffield United and Stoke City, the competition Cannon would face for regular starting opportunities would perhaps be slightly less fierce, and as such, he and Leicester may well prefer to end up at either of those clubs ahead of Middlesbrough.

For the Blades, Moore is a proven Championship marksman, but at 32, wear and tear could have a negative impact on his production if he's asked to lead the line throughout the season, with the Welsh international not being asked to carry out such a task since his days with Cardiff City.

Behind Moore, Campbell is a player that has proven himself to be a reliable source of 5-9 goals a season in the Championship, with the former England youth international yet to register a double-digit scoring season in his senior career.

Rounding off Wilder's current striking options are Rhian Brewster, a player who can't seem to unlock his potential, and Louie Marsh, a 20-year-old forward who is an exciting talent, but someone who perhaps could benefit from a loan move away from Bramall Lane this summer.

As for Stoke, Andre Vidigal's six goals were enough to crown him their top scorer in the Championship last season, highlighting their need to bolster their forward line this term.

Sam Gallagher has been brought in to do that, but is still recovering from a calf injury and is a player who hasn't scored double-figure goals in an individual league campaign since his 11 with Blackburn in 2016/17.

Ryan Mmaee hasn't fully taken to English football since his move from Hungarian side Ferencvaros last summer, scoring four goals last term, whilst Nial Ennis and Emre Tezgel are both players who haven't proved they can score goals at second tier level yet.

Therefore, Cannon could quickly establish himself as the main man at the bet365 Stadium, and if it's minutes he's after, the Potteries could be the ideal destination.