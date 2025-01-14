Ex-Engalnd international Carlton Palmer thinks that Derby County do not have the necessary funds to secure a deal for Bolton Wanderers striker Dion Charles.

The 29-year-old has been subject to interest this window and as exclusively revealed by Football League World, the Rams and Wrexham are keen on securing his services, as well as Huddersfield Town, whose interest was reported by FLW too last week.

The Northern Ireland international has netted 57 goals in 149 appearances for the Trotters, but despite being their current league top goalscorer in 2024-25 with seven, Charles has dropped out of the starting 11 in recent weeks, with both Aaron Collins and John McAtee preferred.

Having been a consistent goalscorer at third-tier level, a move to Pride Park could be an appealing prospect for the striker, although they look close to signing Lars-Jørgen Salvensen from Norwegian outfit Viking for a fee of £800,000, as per journalist John Percy, which would bolster Warne's options.

However, Wrexham also offers an attractive opportunity, with Phil Parkinson's side on an upward trajectory through the English pyramid.

Carlton Palmer backs Wrexham ahead of Derby in Dion Charles chase

Speaking exclusively to Football League World about the interest surrounding Dion Charles, former midfielder turned pundit Palmer was unsure whether Bolton would be willing to let the striker depart this January.

Palmer turned FLW: "It is an interesting one, this potential transfer, as Dion is 29 years of age and is a consistent performer in League One, scoring 16 goals in 36 appearances last season. He has already got seven goals and three assists this season.

"He is under contract until 2026, and Bolton are four points off the play-offs, so they wouldn't want to sell what is considered their prized asset.

"I know Derby County are looking to bring someone in, but he is under contract until 2026, and I don't think Paul Warne and Derby County have the money to secure his services.

"He isn't proven at Championship level, but I think he would be a good move for Wrexham, as he has proven he can score goals season after season in League One.

"In the position that Wrexham are in, it’s about getting up, and while you have to keep an eye on the players you will need if you get promoted, you need to get there first.

"They should be considering his age, but for a short-term measure, if he can get you up to the Championship, it would be a fantastic piece of business.

"But for Derby County, I don't think they have the money to pay for Dion Charles; they have to look to get someone on a free or splash the cash. If that is the case, then it is a gamble with Dion.

"I think they need to go for a proven striker of Championship quality, and of course, that will cost money."

Dion Charles could fix Wrexham AFC's striker struggles

While Charles has only found the back of the net seven times this campaign, that is still two more than Wrexham's starting striker duo of Paul Mullin and Ollie Palmer.

Paul Mullin, Ollie Palmer and Dion Charles League One Comparison Player Appearances Goals Assists Paul Mullin 43 5 1 Ollie Palmer 66 13 6 Dion Charles 203 72 15 Source: Transfermarkt

Undoubtedly, you can never question the pair, as both have been pivotal in the Red Dragons' rise to the third tier. But, if you are looking for improvements, then signing a player who has a proven record at this level would be a good start.

For Phil Parkinson, the ultimate aim has to be promotion and a statement addition in the form of Charles could have them on the cusp of the second tier.

Therefore, as Palmer suggested, Wrexham should be encouraged to outbid the Rams in the race for the striker's signature - Huddersfield Town though could still be lurking.