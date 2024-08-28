Former England international Carlton Palmer believes that Tom Cannon will leave Leicester City before the transfer window shuts - and that Sunderland would be a fantastic destination for the Republic of Ireland international to continue his career.

The 21-year-old Foxes striker has been a man in demand this summer, with it reported by John Percy of The Telegraph that the likes of Norwich City, Stoke City, Sheffield United and Sunderland are all keen to seal a deal for the Irish international.

However, it's reported that the Black Cats have made a £5million offer for Cannon, with Sunderland having money to spend now following Jack Clarke's move to Ipswich Town for a reported fee of £15million with a further £5million in add-ons.

With the Foxes reportedly keen to cash-in on Cannon, setting a £7million asking price, he looks set to leave the Premier League side this season and Sunderland face competition if they're to seal a deal for the former Everton man, with Hull City now submitting their own seven-figure offer, as per Pete O'Rourke.

Carlton Palmer tips Sunderland to win the race for Tom Cannon

Former midfielder turned pundit Palmer believes that Sunderland would be a good move for the young striker, with the club needing goals following Clarke's recent departure, but believes it won't be easy to seal a deal for the 21-year-old.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer said: "Sunderland, who are top of the Championship with three wins from three games, have tried to steal a march on in-demand young striker Tom Cannon from Leicester City.

“It has been reported that Leicester City re prepared to listen for offers, rather than a loan move and Sunderland have money after Jack Clarke signed for Ipswich for £15million, with £5million in add-ons.

“The likes of Norwich City, Stoke and Sheffield United all retain an interest in the player.

“Leicester City would rather a permanent deal. and if a loan deal were to be done, I’m sure it would be with a view to a permanent move - and I think it would be a great move for Cannon.

“Sunderland have started like an absolute rocket, playing a great brand of football, creating chances and very open, but losing Jack Clarke means they’ve lost someone who scores 13 to 15 goals a season and creates chances, so they need to bring somebody in to fill that void.

“We’ll have to wait and see. I think Tom Cannon will be on his way out of Leicester City before the end of the transfer window, and it’s reported that several clubs will make offers.

“A lot of moving parts will happen between now and the end of the transfer window with players moving at the last minute and clubs not wanting to show their hands too early in case the price gets bumped up, but everybody saw what Cannon did in an impressive loan spell with Preston during the 2022/23 season, so it remains to be seen.

“I think it will be a fantastic move for the young player to go to Sunderland, but there’s going to be interest from a lot of clubs at the top of the league. Sheffield United, particularly I think, will make a move for Cannon, and it’ll be interesting to see where he ends up.

“Sunderland are in the position, having got the money in for Jack Clarke to be able to do a permanent deal.”

Sunderland must win the race for Tom Cannon to solve a problem position

Sunderland's striker woes in the last season were well-documented, and they shouldn't let their strong start to the season paper over the cracks that they need to add another striker to their squad this summer.

They have already added Wilson Isidor on a season-long loan from Zenit St Petersburg, and while Eliezer Mayenda has started the season well, scoring a brace in a 4-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday, another striker will be needed, particularly on a permanent basis.

Sunderland's strikers scored just three goals last season, but Jack Clarke's goals papered over the cracks. Without Clarke, the Black Cats can't afford to risk another season with struggling strikers.

Sunderland's striker stats, 2023-24 season - as per Transfermarkt Player Played Goals Assists Nazariy Rusyn 22 2 1 Mason Burstow 20 1 1 Eliezer Mayenda 8 0 0 Luis Semedo 23 0 0

Cannon is young and talented, so he would fit the club's recruitment model, and while Leicester's £7million asking price may seem steep at the moment, if he performs well they could definitely make a profit.

The club's hierarchy must have learned their lessons from last season, and they must do everything in their power to bring Cannon to the club before the window shuts.