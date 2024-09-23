Following his surprise sacking by Stoke City last week, there has already been a lot of focus surrounding Steven Schumacher's next job.

The former Plymouth Argyle boss was the second managerial casualty of the season, after Ryan Lowe left Preston North End by mutual consent after just one match.

However, he has also been joined in that elusive list by Erol Bulut, who was let go of by Cardiff City on Sunday. The Bluebirds have suffered a disastrous start to the 2024/25 campaign, scoring just once, and they have picked up just a solitary point from their opening six matches in a 1-1 draw with Swansea City.

There will be a number of names linked with the job in South Wales in the next few days, but former England and Sheffield Wednesday midfielder, Carlton Palmer, believes that Schumacher could be the perfect person to take on the role.

However, there is also the potential for Tony Mowbray, who has been without a job since leaving Birmingham City in the summer having took time off due to illness in February, to find himself back in management in the Championship.

Palmer tips Schumacher to take the Cardiff job

After the surprise of losing his job last week, Schumacher will be looking to get back into management as soon as possible, and Cardiff could be the perfect club to do that at.

The 40-year-old thrived at Plymouth, where his budget perhaps was not quite at the levels that some opposition managers were able to utilise, and also kept Stoke up during a tough run for themselves.

Palmer believes that the decision to sack Schumacher was a silly one made by the Potters, and he could fit in nicely at the Bluebirds despite there also being countless other managers potentially in line to get the job.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, the pundit said: "I think it's crazy what Stoke have done. I think he would be a fantastic appointment for Cardiff.

"I also think Tony Mowbray, who has intimated that he'd like to return to the dugout, is also a very experienced manager, but there are a lot of people who've been linked with the job, as per the bookies. Alex Neil, David Wagner, Gary Rowett, Kevin Phillips, Valerien Ismael, former Watford and Leeds boss Javi Gracia, so we'll just have to wait and see."

Palmer continued: "I think somebody like Schumacher should be given another chance, and he would prove to the likes of Stoke the job that he could do. It's always difficult at this point, because you have to work with the current staff that are there, and you can't change anything till the January transfer window. But he's proven that he can work with limited resources and get results.

"So, I think Schumacher would be a great appointment, but I'm a big admirer of Tony Mowbray. He knows what he's doing. Look at the job he’s done everywhere. He's been at Blackburn, look at the job he's done at Sunderland, getting them to the playoffs. So, it'll be interesting to see who Cardiff City go for."

Cardiff City First Six Championship Results 2024/25 Opponent H/A Result Sunderland H 0-2 (L) Burnley A 5-0 (L) Swansea City A 1-1 (D) Middlesbrough H 0-2 (L) Derby County A 1-0 (L) Leeds United H 0-2 (H)

Cardiff need to find a solution to their managerial situation quickly

Some may have thought that Bulut should have been sacked following the 1-0 loss to Derby County a week prior to him actually losing his job, but he was trusted to find a result against Leeds United.

Cardiff failed to lay a finger on the Whites, and it did not come as a surprise when the announcement came through on Sunday, but with the team playing once again on Saturday against Hull City, they must find a new manager quickly.

Schumacher is the ideal candidate as he is currently unemployed and the Bluebirds will not have to pay out any compensation fee to take him on, with Mowbray also in a similar position.

However, time is on the side of the now ex-Stoke boss, who has been in the game extremely recently and will already be up to speed with the season.

A loss on Saturday could see Cardiff even further adrift at the bottom of the table, making whoever does come in to the role's job even harder as they look to turn their campaign around relatively quickly.