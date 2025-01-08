Sheffield Wednesday and Luton Town have both been linked with a move for Leicester City striker Tom Cannon, who is currently on a season-long loan with Stoke City.

Although the hot-shot is set to see out his loan at the bet365 Stadium as it currently stands, both the Owls and the Hatters will reportedly push Premier League strugglers Leicester to move Cannon to their respective clubs for the remainder of the campaign, according to Alan Nixon via Patreon.

A break period in the 21-year-old's contract means he could be recalled by parent club Leicester, who could decide to sanction a permanent or another loan transfer for the player.

Sheffield Wednesday and Luton Town would have to break bank for Tom Cannon

Although there is a break clause in Cannon's Stoke contract, there does not feel like much point in Leicester recalling him to send him out on loan to another Championship club.

However, if a club were to table a big offer for the Republic of Ireland international, then the situation would change entirely. In the summer, The Sun reported that the Foxes had set a £7m asking price for the forward, meaning it would likely take a similar offer to secure his services during the current window.

Whether any second tier club would be willing to spend that figure on Cannon feels unlikely and this certainly feels true for the Owls and Luton.

When asked if he could see Wednesday or the Hatters offering enough for the striker, Carlton Palmer was not convinced.

"I'd be very, very surprised if Sheffield Wednesday or Luton Town or Sheffield United were successful in bringing Cannon to the football club, unless they were prepared to pay big money to sign," Palmer exclusively told Football League World.

Stoke City stay feels likely for Tom Cannon

Cannon has enjoyed a promising season with the Potters, scoring nine goals in 22 Championship appearances, and the recent appointment of Mark Robins could further boost his scoring record this campaign.

"Mark Robins will be hoping to keep him until the end of the season," Palmer continued.

"It would be a huge loss for Stoke City and Mark Robins. It's always a difficult one, but why would you recall him from Stoke City?

"With all due respect, to send him out on loan again to Sheffield Wednesday or Luton Town, you're not really going to do that. He agreed to go to Stoke City so I see him staying there."

Tom Cannon's 2024/25 Championship statistics for Stoke City - As per SofaScore Appearances 22 Goals 9 Expected goals (xG) 8.80 Goal conversion 16% Assists 1 Touches 22.3

Cannon could be serious weapon for Leicester City in the Championship

While Leicester may be tempted to sell Cannon if a substantial offer comes in, they may be thinking of their long-term future, with relegation a serious possibility.

If Ruud van Nistlerooy's men were to go down, then the 21-year-old could be the perfect tonic next season.

"I would think that, given their current position that Leicester find themselves in, and they could be in the Championship, they would hold on to Tom Cannon, unless they receive a big offer," Palmer continued.

"I'm sure Leicester will be realistic and thinking, listen, if we go down to the Championship, we have a player here who could score 20 goals."

Interest in Cannon is no surprise, given he has impressed while on loan at a struggling Stoke this season, but the club will be hoping for calm after appointing Robins.

While there are multiple possibilities to the Cannon transfer saga, it would be surprising if he were playing anywhere other than at Stoke for the remainder of the campaign.